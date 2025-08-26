Powell Sings a Different Tune, Exposes Tough Road Ahead

Fed Chair Jerome Powell used Jackson Hole to align himself with market expectations: rate cuts are coming. Cryptos surged on the signal, with Ether breaking past its 2021 bull run highs, before retreating over the weekend as the symposium exposed just how divided policymakers remain.

Powell acknowledged the Fed’s dual challenge: inflation risks still tilted upward, but employment slipping downward. With policy already restrictive, he suggested adjustment may soon be warranted, yet disagreement within the central banking community has rarely been greater.