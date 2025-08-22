Powell will deliver a speech at the Jackson Hole Central Bank Annual Meeting at 22:00 today

By: PANews
2025/08/22 14:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.456-2.07%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002106+0.09%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00133+19.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021492-4.17%
Wink
LIKE$0.011933+2.66%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05647+3.16%

PANews reported on August 22nd that, according to The Block, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum saw slight price drops ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's upcoming speech in Jackson Hole. Bitcoin fell 0.74% to $113,018 over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum dropped 0.1% to $4,284. Analysts predict that if Powell's remarks are hawkish, the market could turn risk-averse, potentially sending Bitcoin prices plummeting by up to 30%. While the market generally expects the Fed to cut interest rates in September, some policymakers are concerned about stubborn inflation, and recent economic data has tempered expectations of a rate cut.

Powell's speech is titled "Economic Outlook and Framework Review," suggesting he will spend time outlining his macroeconomic outlook and discussing the Fed's long-term policy goals , a review conducted every five years. While the majority of the meeting will not be broadcast live, approximately five Fed officials are expected to give media interviews on August 22nd, providing a crucial source of policy information for the market. Additionally, at 12:25 AM on Sunday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will participate in a panel discussion on the "Policy Implications of Labor Market Transitions." It's worth noting that historically, interviews with central bank officials often provide better insights into near-term policy direction than academic discussions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021482-4.18%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.00012-15.01%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002475-10.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

The professor who predicted that the price of Bitcoin would drop significantly, reaching $100, spoke years later. Continue Reading: Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:28
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009399-0.64%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00285-4.26%
MAY
MAY$0.04652-2.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

MetaMask enters the market with mUSD, with a development cycle of only a few weeks, and stablecoins enter a period of rapid expansion