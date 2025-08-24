Powell’s Jackson Hole Address Hints at Rate Cuts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 09:09
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991-0.85%
Capverse
CAP$0.06539+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022412+2.08%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002953-4.43%
MAY
MAY$0.04864-0.59%
Key Points:
  • Powell’s Jackson Hole speech indicates potential rate cuts due to employment risks.
  • Markets anticipate rate cuts at the September FOMC meeting.
  • S&P 500 rose, crypto inflows increased after Powell’s dovish tone.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated potential rate cuts at the 2025 Jackson Hole meeting, addressing employment risks and inflation, signaling a shift towards more adaptable monetary policies.

Powell’s dovish approach may spark market optimism, as seen with a 1.3% S&P 500 rise and increased Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange inflows, driven by expected monetary easing.

Fed’s Employment Concerns Lead to Talk of Rate Cuts

Jerome Powell’s recent speech at the Jackson Hole meeting indicated a significant shift in monetary policy focus, citing employment risks as a primary concern. The Federal Reserve’s dual mandate of maximizing employment and price stability remains central to Powell’s strategy. According to Powell, “Risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment are to the downside — a challenging situation”— Federal Reserve Speech Transcript.

With potential rate cuts looming, markets are already pricing in changes. The keynote address has already impacted asset prices, with the S&P 500 experiencing a notable increase of 1.3% in anticipation of more accommodative conditions.

Financial and crypto markets reacted quickly, adjusting investments and predicting future trends. Analysts noted higher inflows into Bitcoin and Ethereum on exchanges, as traders position for possible rate changes. Powell’s statement that risks to employment were on the downside reflects broader economic concerns.

Monetary Policy Shifts Influence Cryptos and Markets

Did you know? Powell’s 2020 Jackson Hole speech also hinted at dovish shifts, sparking a bull market in equities and cryptocurrencies that year.

Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates Bitcoin’s current price at $115,284.13, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion, representing 57.35% market dominance. The past 90 days saw a 5.27% rise, though the 30-day period reflected a 2.08% decline. The 24-hour trading volume stood at $55.20 billion, with a decrease of 33.19%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that if the Fed pursues a dovish path, cryptocurrencies may see increased volatility and growth opportunities. Historical trends show risk assets typically benefit from easier monetary conditions, potentially boosting both traditional and digital markets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-jackson-hole-hints-rate-cuts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,768.54+1.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-7.91%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 09:10
Share
A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001119+0.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 08:51
Share
This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

PANews reported on August 24th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 25.78% to $134 million this week. The number of NFT buyers increased by 25.74% to 450,096, while the number of sellers increased by 25.91% to 321,107. The number of NFT transactions increased by 6.26% to 1,652,284. Ethereum network transaction volume reached $60.7 million, down 41.63% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $20.6 million, up 10.63%. Polygon network transaction volume reached $16.1 million, up 37.86%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $9.7 million, up 3.17%. Solana network transaction volume reached $7.5 million, down 13.63%. This week's high-value sales include: CryptoPunks #1082 sold for 80 ETH ($350,969 USD) CryptoPunks #2596 sold for 72.99 ETH ($315,628 USD) CryptoPunks #5477 sold for 66 ETH ($285,187) CryptoPunks #3704 sold for 63 ETH ($271,922) CryptoPunks #8864 sold for 56.5 ETH ($269,994)
Binance Coin
BNB$875.9-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,768.54+1.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 08:45
Share

Trending News

More

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

How to Get- Ready for the Next Crypto Bull Run in 2025

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem