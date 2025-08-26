Powerball Jackpot Hits $815 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 14:47
Topline

The Powerball jackpot surged to $815 million—the biggest lottery prize of 2025 so far—after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Monday night, although the eventual winner will likely take home a much smaller payout after accounting for taxes and deductions.

The Powerball jackpot has risen past $800 million.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

The six numbers drawn on Monday night were 6, 19, 34, 37, 64, and red Powerball 22.

If a winner emerges in the next draw, they will need to choose between taking the $815 million prize spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $367.9 million—the option preferred by most winners.

If the cash payout is chosen, the winnings will drop to $279.6 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied.

Depending on their taxable income, the winner could face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, further slashing their winnings to $231.8 million.

If the winner picks the installment route, their annual payments of around $27.2 million would drop to $17.1 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied.

The winner may also face additional taxes based on their state of residence, as some, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, such as Texas, Florida, and California, don’t.

What To Watch For

The next draw for the Powerball jackpot will take place on Wednesday night. The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery is set to take place on Tuesday, and the jackpot amount currently stands at $253 million.

What Are The Odds For Winning The Powerball Jackpot

The eventual winner will have to overcome astronomical odds of 1 in 292.2 million to win the Powerball jackpot. This is slightly worse than the Mega Millions jackpot, which has odds of 1-in-290.4 million. The Mega Millions used to have even worse odds than the Powerball lottery, but the competition implemented significant changes earlier this year that slightly improved the odds of winning both the jackpot and smaller prizes.

Key Background

The eventual winner of the Powerball jackpot will claim the biggest lottery prize of the year so far, beating out the $526.5 million prize won by a Powerball ticket buyer from California in March. They will also take home the largest Powerball jackpot since April last year, when a ticket buyer from Oregon won a $1.326 billion prize. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot of 2025 so far was a $349 million prize won by an Illinois resident in March.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/08/26/powerball-jackpot-soars-past-800-million-heres-how-much-the-winner-could-take-home-after-taxes/

