Powerball Jackpot Hits $950 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:36

Topline

The Powerball jackpot rose ot $950 million—the biggest lottery prize of 2025 so far—after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night, although the eventual winner will likely take home a much smaller payout after paying their taxes.

A customer holds a number slip for Powerball lottery tickets.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

The six numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 9, 12, 22, 41, 61, and red Powerball 25.

If a winner emerges in the next draw, they can pick between taking the $950 million prize spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $428.9 million—usually the preferred option.

If the cash payout is chosen, the winnings will drop to around $326 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied.

Depending on their taxable income, the winner could face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, which would further reduce their winnings to $270.2 million.

If the winner picks the installment route, their annual payments of around $31.7 million would drop to $19.9 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied.

The winner may also face additional taxes based on their state of residence, as some, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, including Texas, Florida, and California, don’t.

What To Watch For

The next draw for the Powerball jackpot will take place on Saturday night, and if a winner fails to emerge once again, this would become the first billion-dollar jackpot of 2025. The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery is scheduled for Friday, and the current jackpot amount stands at $277 million.

Big Number

1 in 292.2 million. Those are the abysmal odds a Powerball ticket buyer will have to overcome to win the big jackpot. This is slightly worse than the Mega Millions jackpot, which has odds of 1 in 290.4 million. The Mega Millions used to have even worse odds than the Powerball lottery, but the competition implemented significant changes earlier this year that slightly improved the odds of winning both the jackpot and smaller prizes.

Key Background

The eventual winner of the Powerball jackpot will claim the biggest lottery prize of the year so far, beating out the $526.5 million prize won by a Powerball ticket buyer from California in March. They will also take home the largest Powerball jackpot since April last year, when a ticket buyer from Oregon won a $1.326 billion prize. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot of 2025 so far was a $349 million prize won by an Illinois resident in March.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/08/28/powerball-jackpot-nears-1-billion-heres-how-much-the-winner-could-take-home-after-taxes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.194+4.92%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4361-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Share
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,024.61+2.06%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.23+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Around 74% of YZY investors lost money on YZY, while 11 wallets took 30% of entire profits made, according to Bubblemaps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319+0.76%
YZY
YZY$0.551-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:22
Share

Trending News

More

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000

Philippine senator eyes proposal to place government budget on blockchain: reports