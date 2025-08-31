Powerball Jackpot Tops $1.1 Billion—This Year’s Biggest Lottery Prize

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 22:55
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.74%
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004718-4.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018957-5.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.011981-0.97%

Topline

The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.1 billion for a Labor Day drawing, this year’s largest lottery prize and Powerball’s fifth-largest ever, though a lucky winner—facing astronomical one-in-292.2 million odds—could take home significantly less of that amount after paying required taxes.

The prize is the largest lottery jackpot this year and Powerball’s fifth-largest ever.

Getty Images

Key Facts

A ticket holder matching all five white balls and a red Powerball for the jackpot can choose between a payout over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of about $498.4 million.

The lump sum payout—typically the preferred selection—would be reduced to at least $378.7 million after a mandatory 24% federal tax withholding, while a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, depending on the winner’s taxable income and other tax deductions, could cut the winnings down to $313.9 million.

Annual installments would pay an average of $23.1 million with a 37% federal rate.

Lottery winnings are subject to additional taxes in some states, with rates as high as 10.9% in New York ($54.3 million) to as low as 2.5% in Arizona ($12.4 million), though states like Florida, California or Texas don’t tax winnings.

What To Watch For

The next Powerball drawing will be held Monday night. Mega Millions will hold its next drawing for a $302 million jackpot on Tuesday, with a cash option of $136 million. That prize would be reduced to $103.3 million after a 24% federal tax withholding or $85.6 million after a 37% federal marginal rate.

Surprising Fact

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The fourth- ($1.3 billion) and seventh-largest ($842 million) were drawn in April and January of last year, respectively.

Key Background

Some of the largest U.S. lottery prizes ever won have been claimed over the last decade, after sweeping rule changes were announced in recent years by Mega Millions and Powerball to raise the ceiling for grand prize winnings. Mega Millions announced earlier this year that new rule changes, including improving the odds to win any prize from one-in-23 (from one-in-24) after removing one “Mega Ball” from the drawing pool would improve the odds of winning the jackpot from one-in-302.6 million to one-in-290.4 million. Powerball announced rule changes in 2015, which increased the pool of white ball numbers contestants could choose from, lowering the odds of the jackpot from one-in-175.2 million to one-in-292.2 million.

Further Reading

ForbesMega Millions Raising Ticket Prices But Jackpots Getting Much Bigger—Here’s What To KnowBy Ty RoushForbesPowerball Jackpot Nears $1 Billion—Here’s How Much The Winner Could Take Home After TaxesBy Siladitya Ray

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/08/31/powerball-jackpot-hits-11-billion-for-labor-day-draw-heres-how-much-the-winner-could-take-home-after-taxes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$205.11+2.40%
Capverse
CAP$0.06983+0.77%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.209109+0.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-0.93%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0176+1.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281+0.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Steeds meer WLFI houders maken gebruik van de nieuwe Lockbox functie. Inmiddels is er volgens on chain data zo’n 1,627 miljard WLFI in het contract gezet, goed voor 16,27% van de totale voorraad. Bij de huidige koers van $0,297 komt dat neer op ongeveer $483 miljoen aan tokens die tijdelijk... Het bericht WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
OP
OP$0.704+1.00%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.00361-0.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 22:39
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy