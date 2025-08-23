‘Powerful’: Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 20:15
Old-school commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has been in the trading business since the mid-1970s, and is now also into Bitcoin, has commented on the new historic price peak.

He has many times criticized ETH but admitted that, as a trader, he would still trade it, regardless of his attitude to it as an asset.

“Powerful” ETH surge to new ATH

Sharing an X post by an X user, Cheds Trading, which contains a breakout pattern of ETH on a TradingView chart, Brandt wrote just a single word: “Powerful.” The second-largest cryptocurrency shows a 15%+ price surge within a single day, jumping from $4,238 to $4,885 and thus hitting a new historic price peak.

The previous one was reached in November 2021. This time, Ethereum logged a massive surge after the head of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, announced that a rate cut would take place next month. The crypto market reacted immediately. However, the Bitcoin dominance slipped to 56.5% and Ethereum smashed a new all-time high. At press time, Ethereum is trading at $4,739.

As for BTC, it also went up, adding 4.6% and hitting $117,420 thanks to a massive green candle. By now, Bitcoin has slightly rebounded and is changing hands at $115,700.

Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, also highlighted the new historic price surge demonstrated by Ethereum, posting a tweet about this and congratulating the community.

Source: https://u.today/powerful-legendary-trader-peter-brandt-on-new-ethereum-ath

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
