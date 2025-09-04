Prediction market Polymarket receives CFTC approval to return to US markets

PANews reported on September 4th, according to Decrypt, that prediction market Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan stated on Wednesday that the company has received approval from the CFTC to resume operations in the United States, years after being fined and forced to relocate overseas due to alleged violations of existing regulations. In a statement today, the CFTC announced that it would not pursue enforcement action against QCX, the regulated derivatives exchange acquired by Polymarket in July, and exempted it from certain recordkeeping and data reporting requirements. Minutes after the announcement, Coplan stated that the no-action letter effectively allowed Polymarket to conduct business in the United States under QCX's license.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.