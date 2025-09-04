Prediction Platform Polymarket Approved to Operate in the United States

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 17:12
Regulations

Prediction markets are edging back into the American spotlight. Polymarket, the blockchain-based platform that became a cultural phenomenon during the 2024 election, has received the regulatory breathing room it needs to operate legally in the U.S.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) this week issued a no-action letter covering certain reporting and recordkeeping requirements for event-driven contracts. The exemption, which applies narrowly to QCX and its clearing partner QC Clearing, clears a path for Polymarket’s return after its acquisition of derivatives venue QCEX earlier this summer.

For users, the decision means Polymarket can launch U.S. markets without facing enforcement over the technical rules that had previously barred entry. CEO Shayne Coplan called the ruling a milestone, praising regulators for moving quickly and signaling that the launch countdown has begun.

Political Ties and Big Backers

The platform’s comeback also arrives with serious name recognition. Donald Trump Jr. joined the advisory board in August after investing, giving the exchange political cachet ahead of the 2025 election cycle. In June, Elon Musk’s X struck a partnership with Polymarket, further intertwining the platform with mainstream online discourse.

Activity Already Accelerating

Even before re-entering the U.S., Polymarket’s growth trajectory was steep. July alone saw more than 11,500 prediction markets created, a 44% month-over-month jump. While still below the frenzy of January’s highs, the figures show robust demand for event speculation ranging from politics and sports to financial outcomes.

Why It Matters

With official tolerance from regulators and influential allies in its corner, Polymarket is positioned to test whether prediction markets can move beyond crypto-niche status into a legitimate part of U.S. financial culture. The question is no longer if the platform can return — but how quickly it can scale once American traders are allowed back in.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
