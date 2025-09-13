Prenetics now holds 228 BTC and buys 1 BTC daily

Key Takeaways
- Prenetics, a NASDAQ-listed healthcare and diagnostics company, currently holds 228 Bitcoin.
- The company is actively buying 1 Bitcoin every day as part of its corporate treasury strategy.
NASDAQ-listed Prenetics now holds 228 Bitcoin and is purchasing 1 Bitcoin daily, the company announced today.
The healthcare and diagnostics company has joined the growing list of publicly traded firms adding Bitcoin to their corporate treasuries through regular purchases.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/prenetics-holds-and-buys-bitcoin-daily/