Presale of IBVM (International Bitcoin Virtual Machine) is now Live

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/27 22:06
Backed by $20 million strategic funding from Rollman, IBVM is positioned as a greener, faster, and more scalable Layer-2 for Bitcoin, aiming to unlock a host of innovative applications, ranging from escrow services to DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) to next-generation decentralized finance solutions.

With more than 50 million tokens pre-booked against an initial allocation of 20 million, IBVM’s waitlist has been oversubscribed by 250%.

IBVM Ecosystem

IBVM’s traction is already evident. They claim:

  • 100,000+ wallet downloads across platforms
  • 1.5M+ users on its airdrop bot
  • 90K+ Twitter followers and 80K+ Telegram members

The extensive expertise of Quest Global Technologies, one of the top blockchain development firms globally, is pivotal to the success of this project. IBVM has leveraged Quest GLT’s proven track record of delivering Web3 innovations across NFTs, exchanges, and enterprise-grade blockchain products.

First-Mover Advantage

The presale rollout is strategically structured to reward early participants:

If you pre-booked, you have exclusive early access. Buy as soon as your window opens.

If you didn’t pre-book, be prepared to act within the first few hours of general access, as demand suggests that the presale may sell out within the same day.

With Bitcoin Layer-2 solutions attracting global attention and IBVM set to enable sustainable DePIN, secure Escrow, and scalable dApps, every early investor faces a narrow yet critical window.

Final Word

IBVM is the foundation of a next-generation Bitcoin ecosystem. Supported by strategic capital, a passionate community, and world-class development expertise, it is already proving to be one of 2025’s most exciting crypto projects.

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/IBVMChain

About IBVM

IBVM (International Bitcoin Virtual Machine) is a Bitcoin Layer 2 protocol designed to unlock scalable, secure, and decentralized applications directly on Bitcoin’s immutable base layer. Backed by $20 million in strategic funding from Rollman, IBVM is emerging as a greener, faster, and highly scalable Bitcoin Layer-2, built to power a new wave of innovation from escrow services and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) to next-generation decentralized finance solutions.

About Quest GLT

Quest Global Technologies Ltd. (Quest GLT) is a top-ranked blockchain development company, recognized among the world’s leading providers of decentralized solutions. The company has delivered high-impact blockchain platforms, smart contracts, and NFT ecosystems for global clients, including notable projects with Shiba Inu.

:::info This article is published under HackerNoon Business Blogging Program. Do your own research before making any financial decision.

:::

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
