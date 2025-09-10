President Trump’s direction on the Fed fails against Russia Putin’s trust in his country

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:37
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.638+0.82%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004777-1.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016125-8.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0673--%

Today, Trump raised his concerns again about the delay in interest rates. According to POTUS, the Fed chairman is incompetent and uses delayed data; therefore, the Fed is broken and needs to be fixed.

Since the start of his second term, Trump has been against the Fed and tried to fire the chairman and governor. His plan, compared to other global leaders, shows a lack of trust in his own government.

For instance, President Vladimir Putin, who is known to be an authoritarian, shows full support for the country’s central bank. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Putin defended the central bank’s use of very high interest rates, currently at 18%, to tackle inflation. This is a stance fiercely criticised by business leaders and bankers. 

Putin also said that he usually has constant talks with the Central Bank. On the other hand, Trump does not see eye to eye with the Fed; he prefers to talk and insult the Fed through social media. 

Trump says that the 2% inflation target is too low

In today’s announcement, Trump said, “He(Too late) has done a terrible job since he adapted a two target.” Adding that it is too low and too rigid. He added that the Fed does not believe that the money supply is important.

The Fed’s July minutes showed “almost all” officials supported keeping rates unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%. Only Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller dissented in favor of a quarter-point cut to protect a weakening job market. According to CME, the Fed might lower the rates by 25bps. This will still be too little for Trump, as he expects cuts to 3%.

Odds of Fed action. Source: CME group


However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the door is open to a September rate cut. He cited rising risks to the labor market even as inflation pressures linger. The Fed aims to keep inflation at 2% and Powell’s priority.

On the other hand, Russia’s target for inflation is 4%.  Unlike the Fed, Russia has been flexible with its rates. The central bank hiked the key rate to 21% last year, the highest level since the early 2000s, to bring inflation down. It cut the key rate to 20% in June and 18% in July. The bank makes its next rate decision on September 12.

When recession worries about the US economy were rising, Trump pointed to the Fed. On the contrary, a graph in a report last week showed that Russia’s GDP fell for two quarters in a row. This is what economists usually mean by “technical recession.”

German Gref, the CEO of Sberbank and one of Russia’s most important bankers, said that the economy was in “technical stagnation” and that the central bank needed to lower interest rates.

Putin said, “No” when asked if he agreed with Gref. He supported the Central Bank.

Trump says Fed’s independence is not that important

Americans’ concerns about the battle between Trump and the Fed have been about its independence. However, today, the POTUS has said that he is concerned about the Fed’s competence, not whether it is independent or not.

Recently, Trump mentioned that before 1913, the US was independent of the Fed and depended on tariffs. He said an 1880s congressional committee focused on distributing excess tariff revenue because the US was at its peak. According to him, the income tax system began in 1913, replacing tariffs.

Meanwhile, Trump is trying to get rid of the members of the Fed who don’t agree with his agenda, like Powell and Cook. It is still unclear whether he wants to get rid of the Fed or whether he wants to control it.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/trumps-direction-on-fed-fails-against-putin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0.01157-0.25%
Union
U$0.00942-11.21%
Solana
SOL$215.76+0.42%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Share
Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-9.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:56
Share
Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

PANews reported on June 13 that US President Trump: Israel’s attack on Iran was “very good”. According to Iran's Nour News: The cities of Qasr Shirin and Kangawal in Kermanshah
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.645+0.81%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-9.17%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 19:20
Share

Trending News

More

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent'

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK