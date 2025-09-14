[Press Release] As Dogecoin and Solana Prices Rise, Investors Earn Market-Breaking Returns with IOTA Miner

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 17:46
Solana
SOL$245.46+1.27%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1941-4.61%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011999-2.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017372+3.44%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12029+6.35%

[New York, September 14, 2025] – With the recent cryptocurrency market rebound, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) have become a focus of investor attention, with both prices experiencing significant increases over the past few weeks. However, a growing number of investors are discovering that a truly profitable way to transcend price fluctuations is through the IOTA Miner cloud mining platform.

Investors are turning to the dual strategy of “price appreciation + stable returns”

Recently, DOGE has seen rapid growth due to community enthusiasm and market speculation, while SOL has experienced a new round of growth due to ecosystem activity and development progress. However, widespread market concern remains: Can prices sustain this trend? Will there be a rapid correction?

For this reason, many investors are opting to invest a portion of their DOGE and SOL holdings in cloud mining contracts through IOTA Miner, generating a stable daily cash flow. This strategy allows them to benefit from price increases while also achieving higher overall returns than simply holding on to their holdings.

IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Features

1. Stable Returns – Contract returns far exceed the recent price fluctuations of DOGE and SOL, ensuring investors maintain cash flow even in volatile markets.

2. Zero Barrier to Participation – No mining rigs or high electricity costs required; users only need to hold crypto assets to easily participate in mining.

  1. Dual-Income Model – Investors can profit from the rise of popular cryptocurrencies while also receiving daily mining income from IOTA Miner, maximizing returns.

Investor Voices

“If I had relied solely on DOGE’s price fluctuations, I might have made some profit. But since investing part of my assets in IOTA Miner, I’ve been able to generate stable daily returns. Combined with the price increase, my overall profit has increased several times over.” — A long-term SOL investor said.

Start cloud mining with IOTA Miner in just three steps:

✅ Step 1: Quickly register an account using any email address

✅ Step 2: Choose the cloud mining contract plan that suits you best

✅ Step 3: After the contract period ends, you can withdraw your principal or purchase a new plan to earn more profits

Popular mining contract examples

Contract TypefundsperiodDaily income
principal plus total earnings
DOGE/LTC$1002Day$5$100+$10
BTC/BCH$1,50012Day$18.75$1,500+$225
BTC/BCH$6,00030Day$84$6,000+$2,520
DOGE/LTC$25,00035Day$407.5$25,000+$14,262.5
BTC/BCH$100,00030Day$1,910$100,000+$57,300
BTC/BCH$300,00055Day$7,200$300,000+396,000

Earnings are credited starting the day after contract activation. Withdraw anytime once your balance reaches $100—or reinvest for compounding growth.

Outlook

Amid the current slow-growth trend in the crypto market, investors are gradually shifting from purely speculative holdings to compounding strategies. IOTA Miner cloud mining, with its stability, security, and convenience, is becoming the preferred choice for a growing number of DOGE and SOL investors.

About IOTA Miner

IOTA Miner is a UK-based cloud mining platform dedicated to providing efficient, secure, and barrier-free cryptocurrency mining services to users worldwide. The platform supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies, including BTC, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and others, helping users achieve consistent and stable passive income in a volatile market.

IOTA Miner is suitable for beginners entering the market on the first day, as well as experienced investors.

Official Website: https://iotaminer.com/

(Click to download the mobile app)

Source: https://finbold.com/press-release-as-dogecoin-and-solana-prices-rise-investors-earn-market-breaking-returns-with-iota-miner/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

PANews reported on July 18 that a key planner of the lobbying campaign that turned Donald Trump into the most powerful supporter of cryptocurrency is betting big on one of
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.778-5.85%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009634+5.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 20:30
Share
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.188-2.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017106+2.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Share
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3329-6.59%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1814-8.19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001375-5.30%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion