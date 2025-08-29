Price It in the Unit: A Simple Habit That Can Make Crypto Usable

Crypto doesn’t need more wallets. It needs a price tag people can trust. Jeffrey Berthiaume · Aug 19, 2025 5 min readAug 19, 2025 -- Share

Right now, everyday buyers face a math problem at the counter: “How many tokens equal $3 today?” When that answer flucuates by the hour, normal people freeze. Traders can live with exchange rates. Grocery shoppers won’t.

The fix is not another tutorial. It’s a pricing habit:

That’s it. Unit-first pricing with a dollar reference removes the mental conversion step, teaches what the unit “feels like,” and turns tiny payments into something boring — in the best way for consumers.

We already use unit pricing every day

You don’t think in exchange rates when you use these: