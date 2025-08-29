Price It in the Unit: A Simple Habit That Can Make Crypto Usable

Crypto doesn’t need more wallets. It needs a price tag people can trust.
Aug 19, 2025
Right now, everyday buyers face a math problem at the counter: “How many tokens equal $3 today?” When that answer flucuates by the hour, normal people freeze. Traders can live with exchange rates. Grocery shoppers won’t.
The fix is not another tutorial. It’s a pricing habit:
That’s it. Unit-first pricing with a dollar reference removes the mental conversion step, teaches what the unit “feels like,” and turns tiny payments into something boring — in the best way for consumers.
We already use unit pricing every day
You don’t think in exchange rates when you use these:
- Transit rides: A tap buys one ride. The fare may change twice a year, not twice a day.
- “Forever” postage stamps: One stamp mails a letter — no one checks that day’s USD/stamp ratio.
- Arcade tokens & laundromat quarters: A cycle costs 4 tokens, not whatever $ value those tokens represent at 3:17 p.m.
