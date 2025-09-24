Price Prediction: Is Buying Digitap’s $TAP at $0.012 the Same as Investing Early in BNB or ETH?

Investors who missed the BNB coin ICO or the Ethereum price explosive surge have been doubling down on the Digitap ($TAP) presale and rightfully so. Hailed by experts as the future of finance, its blend of traditional finance with the global reach of blockchain drives massive demand. In the first presale round, it costs just
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.