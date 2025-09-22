Castries, Saint Lucia, 22nd September 2025, ChainwireCastries, Saint Lucia, 22nd September 2025, Chainwire

PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 15:31

Castries, Saint Lucia, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire

PrimeXBT, a global multi-asset broker, has announced a major expansion of its Crypto Futures offering, adding 101 new coins and giving traders access to trending and niche altcoin markets. The rollout reinforces PrimeXBT’s position as a one-stop trading platform for Crypto and CFDs, while strengthening its competitive edge with industry-leading trading conditions.

The 101 new listings are paired against USDT and organised into intuitive categories, including Layer 1 & 2 protocols, DeFi, Meme tokens, AI projects, Infrastructure, Gaming, Metaverse, and NFT-related coins, giving traders streamlined access to some of the market’s most in-demand assets, including the new WLFI token, which has recently gained significant market attention.

Backed by deep liquidity from leading exchanges, PrimeXBT has implemented a tiered risk framework with clearly defined lot sizes, exposure caps, and leverage of up to 1:150 for altcoins and up to 1:500 on BTC, with both cross and isolated margin modes available to suit different trading styles. Crypto Futures fees start at just 0.045%, with selected commission-free coins and discounts of up to almost 70% for VIP tiers, making PrimeXBT’s pricing among the most competitive in the industry.

According to PrimeXBT, this expansion makes it one of the most cost-efficient and advanced crypto derivatives platforms, reflecting its commitment to empowering traders to succeed. The broker highlighted that its client-first approach focuses on delivering institutional-grade execution, transparent pricing, and powerful tools, creating a premium trading experience with choice and control designed for today’s dynamic markets.

In addition to Crypto Futures, PrimeXBT offers a wide range of CFDs on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Crypto with zero commissions, all accessible through its integrated platform suite, which combines PXTrader, MT5, and a dedicated Crypto Futures platform in a single personal area. The ecosystem also features built-in crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat exchange, flexible crypto and fiat payment options, and crypto-denominated accounts, allowing traders to easily manage funds and access global markets from one coherent environment. Traders benefit from scalable features, volume-based discounts, rewards, cashback, and bonuses, helping them grow on their own terms.

By combining new opportunities, market-leading conditions, and professional-grade trading tools, PrimeXBT delivers a trusted platform for navigating the global crypto market at every level, while empowering traders to succeed.

To learn more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

Contact

PrimeXBT
[email protected]

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

TLDR Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE Price dropped from $0.27 peak to [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08445-%4,17
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02417-%5,17
Share
Coincentral2025/09/22 16:17
Share
Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

The post Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price momentum is heading toward an ambitious target of $9,000 by 2025. However, discussions within crypto circles suggest that ETH may not be the only crypto  making headlines. Analysts are buzzing about LBRETT, an emerging meme token that some believe could experience explosive growth, with projections of up to 120x returns over the same period. Here’s why this could be a game changer: Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) The Next Big Meme Coin Sensation?  Layer Brett runs on Ethereum, but it doesn’t play by the tired rules of tokens that promise the world, jam the network, and leave users holding the bag. This is mainly because its foundation was built for speed, scale and brutal efficiency. Transactions settle almost instantly, and gas fees are so low they barely register, making it practical in a world where no one wants to spend five dollars to move fifty cents. This single advantage pushes Layer Brett into the same weight class as Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync, though its story carries none of their corporate polish. As evident from its ecosystem, Layer Brett was not a product born in a boardroom, wrapped in investor gloss and polished strategy decks. Instead, it was built by a community that wanted to own the rails they were running on, and that raw intent bleeds into its design.  Layer Brett’s staking follows the same ethos such that holders can stake their LBRETT tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB, with no gatekeepers, no KYC checks, and no middlemen. Just users in full control of their money. But Layer Brett doesn’t stop at function. This is mainly because its architecture folds in gamified layers, NFT integrations, and transparent tokenomics that show exactly where value flows.  Rather than a black box where trust is demanded, users see the mechanics and…
LETSTOP
STOP$0,08162-%7,71
Threshold
T$0,01534-%5,71
Binance Coin
BNB$1.017,7-%3,77
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:24
Share
Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

U.S. stocks were flat after last week's record highs, with futures slightly down across major indexes.
Union
U$0,01194-%10,15
Movement
MOVE$0,1171-%7,35
Major
MAJOR$0,13756-%12,67
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 16:33
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation

Pump.fun has accounted for 95% of Memecoin issuance platform revenue for 7 consecutive weeks