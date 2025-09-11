PrimeXBT Wins Global Forex Award for Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform

Castries, Saint Lucia, September 11th, 2025, FinanceWire

PrimeXBT has been awarded Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform at the 2025 Global Forex Awards, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the financial trading industry. The award reflects PrimeXBT’s position as a global broker that delivers trader-focused solutions, providing more opportunities for growth and diversification.

With easy access to Crypto Futures, Forex, and CFDs on Commodities, Indices, Stocks, and Crypto within an integrated trading ecosystem that combines PXTrader, MT5, and Crypto Exchange, PrimeXBT offers a streamlined experience for both new and active traders. Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, the broker has built a reputation for trust and reliability, combining robust compliance standards and best-in-class trading conditions. Its blend of advanced technology, competitive pricing, scalable features, and a client-first approach has established PrimeXBT as a leader in multi-asset trading.

PrimeXBT highlighted that winning the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform award is an especially meaningful achievement, as it comes directly from the votes of traders worldwide. The company noted that the recognition strengthens its mission to empower traders to succeed by providing choice, control, and clarity in today’s dynamic markets.

Now in their seventh year, the Global Forex Awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence in retail forex and multi-asset trading. This year’s edition attracted over 200,000 public votes from a global community of traders, making the recognition a powerful testament to industry trust and client confidence.

For PrimeXBT, the award is more than an accolade. It reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting traders and raising industry standards through innovation, transparency, and fairness.

To learn more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker trusted by over 1,000,000 traders in 150+ countries, offering a next-generation trading experience that bridges traditional and digital finance. Clients can trade CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities and Crypto, as well as Crypto Futures and Forex. PrimeXBT also enables clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, store them in secure built-in wallets, and instantly exchange crypto to crypto or fiat to crypto, all within one integrated environment. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has made investing more accessible by lowering barriers to entry and providing secure, easy access to financial markets. This accessibility extends across its native web and mobile platforms, MetaTrader 5, and a variety of funding options in crypto, fiat, and local payment methods. Committed to putting clients first, PrimeXBT empowers traders of all levels with innovative tools and industry-leading conditions, delivering a better way to trade.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client’s country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

