Pro-Bitcoin Democrat Ian Calderon to run for governor of California

Former California Assemblymember and Bitcoin advocate Ian Calderon has kicked off his campaign for California governor in 2026, entering a crowded and competitive race to replace Gavin Newsom.
Calderon confirmed his bid for governor in a post to X on Tuesday, centering most of his promises around affordable homes, groceries and gas while positioning himself as a Bitcoin (BTC) proponent.
“My generation pays bills on our phones, we send money to each other with Venmo and we save in Bitcoin — but the people running our government, they’re trying to use yesterday’s ideas to solve today’s problems, and it isn’t working,” he said.
