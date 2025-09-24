Pro-Bitcoin Politician Ian Calderon Enters California Governor Race — Can BTC Benefit?

Former California Assembly member Ian Calderon has officially launched his campaign for governor, bringing a strong pro-Bitcoin stance into what is already shaping up to be a crowded Democratic primary. Calderon, 39, announced his candidacy on Tuesday in a video posted to social media, where he emphasized the need for a “new generation of leadership” to tackle California’s affordability crisis. Calderon Brings Pro-Bitcoin Agenda to Crowded California Democratic Primary Calderon is no stranger to politics. First elected to the Assembly in 2012 to represent District 57 in Los Angeles County, he later served as Assembly Majority Leader from 2016 to 2020. He chose not to seek reelection in 2020, citing a desire to spend more time with his young family, and went on to launch lobbying firm Majority Advisors, where he has been CEO. His candidacy also extends the legacy of a political family with deep ties to Sacramento. His father, Charles Calderon, held seats in both the Assembly and Senate, while his uncles Ron and Tom also served in the legislature. His stepmother, Lisa Calderon, now represents the same district he once did. What distinguishes Calderon’s campaign is his open endorsement of Bitcoin. In his first post to X following the announcement, he declared his vision for California to become “the undisputed leader on Bitcoin,” a message he also reiterated in his campaign video. His position builds on earlier efforts during his time in office, when he explored the potential for Bitcoin integration at the state level, despite constitutional limits on states recognizing legal tender. The announcement comes as California, home to major crypto firms such as Coinbase, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping national tech and financial policy. Calderon’s pro-crypto stance could attract donations from Silicon Valley and the broader digital asset community, potentially giving him an edge in campaign financing. His entry further complicates the race to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again in 2026. Other Democratic contenders already in the field include former U.S. Representative Katie Porter, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Los Angeles’ former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state senator Toni Atkins, and Diamond Resorts founder Stephen Cloobeck. For Bitcoin, Calderon’s candidacy indicates how digital assets are moving into mainstream political debates. While his campaign faces a competitive field, his pro-Bitcoin platform ensures cryptocurrency will remain part of California’s 2026 gubernatorial conversation. California Pushes Digital Asset Adoption With New Laws and Pilot Programs California is advancing a sweeping framework for digital assets, positioning itself alongside New York as a key regulatory state. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL) last year, a licensing regime set to take effect in July 2025. The law requires all individuals and firms offering crypto services in the state to obtain a license from the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), with strict obligations for audits, record-keeping, and consumer safeguards. Noncompliant firms risk enforcement actions. The DFPI has been given 18 months to implement the law, which is widely viewed as California’s equivalent to New York’s BitLicense. License holders will be required to keep financial records for at least five years, including detailed monthly ledgers of assets and liabilities. Lawmakers have also advanced complementary legislation. 