Amidst the ongoing bear market in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP prices have continued to decline, leaving many investors worried about the potential loss of their assets. However, some US investors are using the IOTA Miner app to earn their first million dollars—making steady profits during the bear market while preparing for the [...] The post Profit Even in a Bear Market: US Investors Use IOTA Miner to Earn Their First Million Dollars, Waiting for the Bull Run appeared first on Blockonomi.Amidst the ongoing bear market in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP prices have continued to decline, leaving many investors worried about the potential loss of their assets. However, some US investors are using the IOTA Miner app to earn their first million dollars—making steady profits during the bear market while preparing for the [...] The post Profit Even in a Bear Market: US Investors Use IOTA Miner to Earn Their First Million Dollars, Waiting for the Bull Run appeared first on Blockonomi.

Profit Even in a Bear Market: US Investors Use IOTA Miner to Earn Their First Million Dollars, Waiting for the Bull Run

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/24 23:00
Bitcoin
BTC$113,914.47+1.44%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1724+0.34%
XRP
XRP$2.9398+2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00198+11.92%
RWAX
APP$0.002184+3.55%

Amidst the ongoing bear market in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP prices have continued to decline, leaving many investors worried about the potential loss of their assets. However, some US investors are using the IOTA Miner app to earn their first million dollars—making steady profits during the bear market while preparing for the upcoming bull market.

No Mining Machine Required, Easy to Get Started

IOTA Miner offers a convenient cloud mining service, eliminating the need to purchase expensive mining machines or master complex technical skills. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency beginner or a seasoned investor, you can use the app to mine your BTC, XRP, or stablecoins, earning substantial daily passive income. Many users have already earned their first million dollars during the bear market, steadily increasing their assets.

Transparency, security, and visible returns

The platform provides real-time income monitoring and transparent fund management, allowing users to monitor asset activity at any time, mitigate risk, and accumulate wealth with confidence. Even during volatile market conditions, daily returns are guaranteed, allowing investors to maintain confidence in a bear market.

Accumulate in bear markets, soar in bull markets

This strategy of “earning returns in bear markets and enjoying growth in bull markets” not only allows investors to weather downturns steadily but also allows them to reap greater returns when bull markets arrive. Many US investors have already built a solid foundation of wealth through IOTA Miner, waiting for the market to rebound and realize long-term value growth.

How to quickly earn daily income with IOTA Miner

Step 1: Register for a free account on the IOTA Miner platform using any email address (new users receive a $15 welcome bonus and a $0.6 daily sign-in bonus).

Step 2: The platform offers a variety of contract plans suitable for different users. Choose the one that suits you and increase your stable income.

Step 3: Wait for the contract period to end and withdraw your capital and earnings.

The following is an example of your potential earnings:

Contract Type

funds

period

Daily income

principal plus total earnings

DOGE/LTC

$100

2Day

$5

$100+$10

BTC/BCH

$1,500

12Day

$18.75

$1,500+$225

BTC/BCH

$6,000

30Day

$84

$6,000+$2,520

DOGE/LTC

$25,000

35Day

$407.5

$25,000+$14,262.5

BTC/BCH

$100,000

30Day

$1,910

$100,000+$57,300

BTC/BCH

$300,000

55Day

$7,200

$300,000+396,000

Income description:

“Mining income will be automatically credited to your account the day after the contract takes effect.”

“When your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your personal wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to achieve continuous rolling appreciation.”

Limited-Time Referral Bonus

Invite a friend to purchase a $480 contract and receive:

✔ 3.5% commission ($16.80)

✔ Additional $20 cash bonus

Earn up to $36.80 per order! The more you refer, the more you earn! Limited rewards, so grab them now!

Conclusion:

Bear markets are no longer synonymous with panic and losses. With IOTA Miner, every investor can earn their first pot of gold during a market downturn, accumulating capital for future bull markets and achieving steady growth.

From beginners to seasoned traders, IOTA Miner allows every investor to earn stable returns.

Official website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact email: [email protected]

Android or Apple version download: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

The post Profit Even in a Bear Market: US Investors Use IOTA Miner to Earn Their First Million Dollars, Waiting for the Bull Run appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

The post ‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joe Lando and Janey Seymour in “Harry Wild.” Courtesy: AMC / Acorn Jane Seymour is getting her favorite frontier friend to join her in her latest series. In the mid-90s Seymour spent six seasons as Dr. Micheala Quinn on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. During the run of the series, Dr. Quinn met, married, and started a family with local frontiersman Byron Sully, also known simply as Sully, played by Joe Lando. Now, the duo will once again be partnering up, but this time to solve crimes in Seymour’s latest show, Harry Wild. In the series, literature professor Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild found herself at crossroads, having difficulty adjusting to retirement. After a stint staying with her police detective son, Charlie, Harry begins to investigate crimes herself, now finding an unlikely new sleuthing partner, a teen who had mugged Harry. In the upcoming fifth season, now in production in Dublin, Ireland, Lando will join the cast, playing Pierce Kennedy, the new State Pathologist, who becomes a charming and handsome natural ally for Harry. Promotional portrait of British actress Jane Seymour (born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg), as Dr. Michaela ‘Mike’ Quinn, and American actor Joe Lando, as Byron Sully, as they pose with horses for the made-for-tv movie ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: the Movie,’ 1999. (Photo by Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images Emmy-Award Winner Seymour also serves as executive producer on the series. The new season finds Harry and Fergus delving into the worlds of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, chasing a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and working to deal with a murder close to home. Debuting in 2026, Harry Wild Season 5 will consist of six episodes. Ahead of the new season, a 2-part Harry Wild Special will debut exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 24th. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/17/dr-quinn-co-stars-jane-seymour-and-joe-lando-reuniting-in-new-season-of-harry-wild/
SIX
SIX$0.02095+0.19%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07337+2.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.03+1.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:05
Share
Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

The post Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin delivered fresh details of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, delineating both short-term scaling goals and longer-term protocol transformations. The immediate priority, according to slides from the presentation, is scaling at the L1 level by raising the gas limit while maintaining decentralization. Tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and slot optimization were highlighted as means to improve throughput and efficiency. A central theme of the presentation was privacy, divided into protections for on-chain “writes” (transactions, voting, DeFi operations) and “reads” (retrieving blockchain state). Write privacy could be achieved through client-side zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixnet-based transaction relays. Read privacy efforts include trusted execution environments, private information retrieval techniques, dummy queries to obscure access patterns, and partial state nodes that reveal only necessary data. These measures aim to reduce information leakage across both ends of user interaction. In the medium term, Ethereum’s focus shifts to cross-Layer-2 interoperability. Vitalik described trustless L2 asset transfers, proof aggregation, and faster settlement mechanisms as key milestones toward a seamless rollup ecosystem. Faster slots and stronger finality, supported by techniques like erasure coding and three-stage finalization (3SF), are also in scope to enhance responsiveness and security. The roadmap also includes Stage 2 rollup advancements to strengthen verification efficiency, alongside a call for broader community participation to help build and maintain these improvements. The long-term “Lean Ethereum” blueprint emphasizes security, simplicity and optimization, with ambitions for quantum-resistant cryptography, formal verification of the protocol, and adoption of ideal primitives for hashing, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs. Buterin stressed that these improvements are not just for scalability but to make Ethereum a stable, trustworthy foundation for the broader decentralized ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23334-5.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001683-2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:22
Share
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.31-3.47%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.006605+26.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002389-1.07%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Hyperliquid’s Bold Mission to Revolutionize Stablecoins

Trump meets Milei and promises support without bailout