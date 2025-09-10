ProfitableMining Expands Cloud Mining Ecosystem

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:54
As the cryptocurrency market stabilizes and global regulatory frameworks continue to improve, the blockchain industry is gradually transitioning from its early, high-volatility, high-risk phase to a new, rational, and sustainable development cycle. Cloud mining, as a key channel connecting ordinary users with underlying blockchain infrastructure, is demonstrating strong growth potential.

Leveraging technological innovation, compliant operations, and an international presence, Profitablemining is committed to driving the reconstruction and upgrade of the global cloud computing service ecosystem, becoming a key force in leading the next generation of digital asset production.

In the current market environment, mining is gradually becoming “democratized.” Once a field accessible only to professional miners, it is now being transformed into an open platform accessible to ordinary users. Profitablemining pioneered the “Mining-as-a-Service” (MaaS) concept. Through cloud technology and intelligent computing power management, it lowers the barrier to entry for mining, breaks down regional and technological barriers, and helps users around the world participate in blockchain infrastructure through cloud-based services.

Powered by green energy, shared by users worldwide

Profitablemining is taking concrete action to build an environmentally friendly and efficient cloud mining ecosystem. By connecting to clean energy mining farms, the platform achieves 100% renewable energy support, reducing carbon emissions and setting new standards for green mining.

Our global presence already covers North America, Central Asia, Northern Europe, and other regions, and is rapidly expanding into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, making mining accessible to more users. No equipment or technical skills are required; just a click is all it takes to start using the platform’s cloud mining services.”

Profitablemining is reshaping the cloud mining landscape through the following key advantages:

  • New User Incentives: Register and receive a $17 bonus, which can be used for daily check-ins, yielding up to $0.90 in daily returns.
  • Strong Regulatory Compliance: The platform has obtained a prestigious UK financial regulatory license, with a comprehensive compliance framework providing legal support for global expansion.
  • User Growth Incentives: Registration rewards and daily check-ins stimulate user engagement, improving platform stickiness and retention.
  • Comprehensive Asset Security System: Utilizing multiple, military-grade security strategies, we ensure the secure storage and transfer of users’ digital assets.
  • Traceable Data and Revenue: Full-chain data transparency, with real-time visibility of mining progress and revenue settlement, enhances user trust and transparency.
  • Product Strategy Catering to Diverse User Needs: Offering a variety of solutions, from short-term trial contracts to long-term revenue models, to cater to user groups with varying risk profiles.
  • Green Energy-Powered Infrastructure: The mining farm utilizes a fully clean energy generation model, addressing the sustainability concerns of ESG investors.

New stable income contracts are as follows:

  • [New User Experience Contract]: Investment Amount: $100, Total Net Profit: $100 + $9.
  • [Avalon Miner A1466]: Investment Amount: $1,300, Total Net Profit: $1,300 + $249.6.
  • [Bitcoin Miner S21]: Investment Amount: $4,900, Total Net Profit: $4,900 + $2,695.
  • [ETC Miner E11]: Investment: $7,700, Total Net Profit: $7,700 + $5,497.8.
  • [Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd]: Investment: $13,000, Total Net Profit: $13,000 + $11,830.
  • [Avalon Air Box-40ft]: Investment: $28,000, Total Net Profit: $28,000 + $25,970.

（For more new contracts, please visit the profitablemining platform’s official website）

Looking Forward

Profitablemining will leverage the technological integration of Web 3.0 and large-scale AI models to continuously strengthen its computing infrastructure and expand its product and service offerings. The platform plans to further explore innovative areas such as cross-chain mining and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network), building a diversified cloud mining ecosystem encompassing computing services, asset management, and community collaboration.As the crypto market matures, Profitablemining is actively developing a global computing network, committed to leading cloud mining into a new era of 3.0 and contributing to the development of the digital economy.

For more information about ProfitableMining, please visit its official website: profitablemining.com

Source: https://beincrypto.com/profitablemining-expands-cloud-mining-ecosystem/

