Programmable derivatives protocol Plaza Finance will gradually shut down starting today

PANews reported on August 29th that Plaza Finance, a programmable derivatives protocol, will be gradually shutting down starting today. The team stated, "We are committed to building a future where assets perfectly align with each investor's risk-return preferences and can be held and transferred on a permissionless blockchain. BondETH and LevETH are the first step, representing different splits of ETH suitable for different types of investors. Unfortunately, we have not received sufficient interest from individual and institutional investors to hold BondETH and LevETH, along with our upcoming products BondBTC and LevBTC. The team will ensure BondETH and LevETH holders can redeem smoothly and securely and transition to full-time operations at OptFun."