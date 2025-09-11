Project 0 Launches First Multi-Venue, DeFi Native Prime Broker on Solana

Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest.

New York, New York, September 11th, 2025, Chainwire

Revolutionary unified margin protocol eliminates capital inefficiencies and enables portfolio-wide risk management

Project 0, the first DeFi-native prime broker, today announced its official launch on Solana. Serving as a trustless prime broker for decentralized finance, Project 0 addresses critical capital inefficiency issues that have long plagued the DeFi ecosystem while unlocking unprecedented composability across multiple venues.

Traditional DeFi lending protocols operate in isolation, requiring users to overcollateralize positions separately across each platform. This creates significant capital inefficiencies and prevents users from leveraging their complete portfolio when managing risk or seeking liquidity. Project 0 fundamentally changes this dynamic by unifying fragmented markets under a single portfolio management risk system.

Project 0 serves two critical user segments: passive users seeking optimized yield and sophisticated traders managing complex portfolios. The protocol enables powerful new strategies, including:

Credit against passive yield farmers’ entire, fragmented portfolio

Cross-platform cash and carry trades with unified risk management

Capital-efficient hedged market making across multiple venues

Multi-venue delta-neutral positions that prevent single-venue liquidations

Unlike traditional DeFi protocols that compete by launching their own trading products, Project 0 takes a fundamentally different approach. The platform will never launch native trading markets, instead focusing exclusively on unifying liquidity across existing, industry-leading protocols.

Beyond individual user benefits, Project 0 is designed to improve overall market efficiency. By enabling liquidity flows across venues, the protocol aims to stabilize irrational rate and price dislocations, instead compressing rates to appropriate risk-adjusted levels across integrated platforms. With plans to expand cross-chain, the benefits of Project 0’s infrastructure are positioned to grow exponentially.

About Project 0

Project 0 is the first generalized, on-chain, permissionless, multi-venue unified margin protocol. As a DeFi-native trustless prime broker, Project 0 eliminates capital inefficiencies by enabling users to manage their entire DeFi portfolio with unified margin and risk management. The protocol integrates with leading DeFi platforms to provide sophisticated trading and yield strategies while maintaining the composability that makes decentralized finance powerful.

