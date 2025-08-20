Project Crypto: SEC Chair Promises Clarity, Ends Regulation by Enforcement

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/20 22:08
U
U$0.019-6.17%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02124-3.67%

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins has signaled a decisive shift in the regulator’s approach to cryptocurrencies, pledging a clear framework for digital asset oversight and distancing the agency from its earlier reliance on enforcement actions.

Moving Away From “Regulation by Enforcement”

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Atkins stressed that his administration would no longer pursue digital asset projects through punitive enforcement. Instead, he pledged to “embrace innovation” and ensure that only a narrow fraction of tokens fall under securities laws. “It is a new day,” Atkins told attendees, adding that regulatory clarity, not intimidation, would now guide the agency’s work.

Atkins’ remarks expand on his July 31 policy address at the America First Policy Institute, where he unveiled “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative to modernize U.S. digital asset regulations and position the country as a global leader in blockchain markets. The announcement followed the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets’ report, Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology, which the SEC chair described as a “blueprint to make America first in blockchain and crypto technology.”

Defining the Scope of Securities Laws

A central feature of Project Crypto is the narrowing of securities classifications for digital assets. Atkins declared that most cryptocurrencies should not be treated as securities, marking a break from the broad interpretation adopted by previous regulators. He directed SEC staff to draft simplified rules for crypto asset issuance, custody, and trading while also developing new exemptions and safe harbors to reduce compliance burdens on early-stage projects.

The initiative is designed to encourage U.S.-based innovation and reshore crypto businesses that had relocated due to uncertainty in the regulatory landscape.

Charting a New Path for U.S. Crypto Markets

Project Crypto focuses on five priorities: establishing clear rules for token classification, safeguarding self-custody while modernizing custody standards, fostering competition through unified “super-app” platforms, supporting DeFi and asset tokenization, and introducing innovation exemptions to fast-track new business models. 

By emphasizing the above aspects, Atkins has positioned Project Crypto as a cornerstone of U.S. digital asset policy under his tenure. The program seeks to integrate blockchain into the broader financial ecosystem without stifling technological progress.

As Congress continues to deliberate on broader crypto legislation, Atkins has made clear that the SEC will move forward with its own framework. “Now we want to embrace innovation,” he said, underscoring his vision of transforming the United States into the “crypto capital of the world.”

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20134+2.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001748-6.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01417+3.35%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+11.34%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share
Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Google Trends data shows global searches for “alt season” have slid to 45, down from a peak score of 100 […] The post Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.54-1.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006904+16.91%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002689-12.09%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/21 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal

Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE