ProShares Launches New ETF to Track Coinbase Stock Price

American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) is one of the stocks that ProShares has identified with the capacity to create opportunities for consumers and investors. The firm made a strong statement recently as it rolled out a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) to track the Coinbase stock price.

Coinbase Receives Recognition for Its Innovations

The newly-launched ProShares Ultra COIN (COIA) is designed to target 2x daily returns of Coinbase, marking an expansion of the former’s product lineup. According to the company’s CEO, Michael L. Sapir, the launch of this fund gives investors the opportunity to magnify the daily returns of Coinbase in ETFs managed by ProShares.

Already recognized as the largest provider of leveraged funds in the world, with nearly three decades of experience, ProShares is in a phase of expanding its business. It supports several geared ETFs, with more than 110 products and over $60 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Notably, this spans across stock indexes, single stocks, fixed income, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrencies, and even volatility.

Bringing Coinbase on board suggests that the firm recognizes the exchange’s capacity to reshape the industry. The exchange is known for its proactive stance in the crypto ecosystem. As it stands, it is already employing tools that would make its vision easier to achieve. Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s CEO, recently noted that the company is ramping up Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption.

The company is in the middle of writing its code and it has allocated the heavy-lifting to AI. As of Sept. 8, it was reported that almost 40% of the Coinbase code is written using generative technology. Additionally, Coinbase recently acquired Sensible and also hired the founders of the crypto yield-earning platform, Jacob Frantz and Zachary Salmon.

With Sensible, Coinbase is looking to pioneer what it calls the “everything exchange.” It is worth noting that this is Coinbase’s seventh deal this year, following the $2.9 billion acquisition of Deribit.

The post ProShares Launches New ETF to Track Coinbase Stock Price appeared first on Coinspeaker.