Protect Your Bitcoin Wallet Now

After the less than ideal outcomes of this summer's Tornado Cash trial and the Samourai Wallet case, it's more important than ever to protect peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction rights. This is why the Bitcoin Policy Institute has joined forces with Save Our Wallets, CoinCenter, the Bitcoin Design foundation and regional Bitcoin hubs throughout the United States to launch the "Satoshi Needs You!" campaign. The initiative aims to catalyze Bitcoin enthusiasts from coast to coast to reach out to their elected officials to request that they support the provisions from the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) that were included in the most recent version of the Senate version of the CLARITY Act. This draft of the bill provides robust protections for developers and providers of noncustodial crypto technology as well as protections for everyday users who utilize noncustodial bitcoin and crypto tools. Without such protections, Bitcoiners could lose their right to transact with bitcoin freely, and we could see more developers put on trial for creating noncustodial crypto technology. "This is a moment of great danger and great opportunity for the Bitcoin network," said Kyle Olney, co-founder of SaveOurWallets.org, in a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. "We can't take anything for granted until our fundamental rights to economic liberty in the digital realm have been codified into law. We need EVERY Bitcoiner to get involved, contact their representatives in Washington, D.C., and ensure this congress continues to execute on pro-Bitcoin policy," he added. "We have a responsibility to fight for our freedoms like the right to transact, and to pass those rights on for future generations." So, please don't hesitate: Take action immediately by heading over to SaveOurWallets.org to learn more about the CLARITY Act and to obtain contact information for your Senators so that you get can in touch with them to tell them to support the most current Senate draft of the bill — particularly Section 109.

Protect Your Bitcoin Wallet Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 11:26
After the less than ideal outcomes of this summer’s Tornado Cash trial and the Samourai Wallet case, it’s more important than ever to protect peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction rights.

This is why the Bitcoin Policy Institute has joined forces with Save Our Wallets, CoinCenter, the Bitcoin Design foundation and regional Bitcoin hubs throughout the United States to launch the “Satoshi Needs You!” campaign.

The initiative aims to catalyze Bitcoin enthusiasts from coast to coast to reach out to their elected officials to request that they support the provisions from the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) that were included in the most recent version of the Senate version of the CLARITY Act.

This draft of the bill provides robust protections for developers and providers of noncustodial crypto technology as well as protections for everyday users who utilize noncustodial bitcoin and crypto tools.

Without such protections, Bitcoiners could lose their right to transact with bitcoin freely, and we could see more developers put on trial for creating noncustodial crypto technology.

“This is a moment of great danger and great opportunity for the Bitcoin network,” said Kyle Olney, co-founder of SaveOurWallets.org, in a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

“We can’t take anything for granted until our fundamental rights to economic liberty in the digital realm have been codified into law. We need EVERY Bitcoiner to get involved, contact their representatives in Washington, D.C., and ensure this congress continues to execute on pro-Bitcoin policy,” he added.

“We have a responsibility to fight for our freedoms like the right to transact, and to pass those rights on for future generations.”

So, please don’t hesitate: Take action immediately by heading over to SaveOurWallets.org to learn more about the CLARITY Act and to obtain contact information for your Senators so that you get can in touch with them to tell them to support the most current Senate draft of the bill — particularly Section 109.

SaveOutWallets.org screenshot — The website makes it easy for you to find the contact information for your Senator.

With your help, we can ensure that we remain free to use bitcoin the way that Satoshi intended for us to use it — as peer-to-peer electronic cash that doesn’t require third party assistance or identifying information.

It’s up to each of us to make sure that Bitcoin — a system imbued with the American values of economic freedom and financial liberty — remains open and easily accessible for all.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/politics/satoshi-needs-you-bitcoin-advocates-issue-call-to-action-to-protect-peer-to-peer-rights

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/politics/satoshi-needs-you-bitcoin-advocates-issue-call-to-action-to-protect-peer-to-peer-rights
