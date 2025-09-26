New interim law suggests a tax rate of 7.5 percent on undeclared cryptocurrencies, sparking a discussion on the tax regularization of cryptocurrencies in Brazil. The new provisional measure in Brazil has made a radical move in taxing undeclared cryptocurrencies. The proposal sets a tax rate of 7.5 percent on virtual assets that taxpayers have not […] The post Provisional Measure Sparks Crypto Tax Debate: 7.5% on Undeclared Coins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.New interim law suggests a tax rate of 7.5 percent on undeclared cryptocurrencies, sparking a discussion on the tax regularization of cryptocurrencies in Brazil. The new provisional measure in Brazil has made a radical move in taxing undeclared cryptocurrencies. The proposal sets a tax rate of 7.5 percent on virtual assets that taxpayers have not […] The post Provisional Measure Sparks Crypto Tax Debate: 7.5% on Undeclared Coins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Provisional Measure Sparks Crypto Tax Debate: 7.5% on Undeclared Coins

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 01:30
Movement
MOVE$0.1101-6.21%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0218-5.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00154-6.21%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01538+9.77%

New interim law suggests a tax rate of 7.5 percent on undeclared cryptocurrencies, sparking a discussion on the tax regularization of cryptocurrencies in Brazil.

The new provisional measure in Brazil has made a radical move in taxing undeclared cryptocurrencies. The proposal sets a tax rate of 7.5 percent on virtual assets that taxpayers have not reported or have reported with errors.

This action is expected to bring equity to the tax process and introduce transparency to the crypto market.

The Special Crypto Regularization Regime.

The provision, added to Provisional Measure No. 1303 of 2025 on September 24, 2025, proposes the creation of the Regime Especial de Regularizacao de Ativos Virtuais (RERAV). 

The regime permits voluntary declaration of undeclared or falsely declared virtual assets. It is applicable to persons, legal persons, and estates that have cryptocurrencies up to December 31, 2025.

The government intends to provide a legal avenue that would allow a 7.5 percent final income tax on revised values of assets, as added by Federal Deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP) as a supplementary article. 

The declaration should contain the identification of the owner, description of the asset, description of the custodian, and values in Brazilian reais, with a declaration of the lawful origin. Public keys can be sensitive wallet details that are not needed.

Tax Amnesty and Compliance Incentives.

Citizens who become part of the regime will be able to get tax debt forgiveness, along with capital or other taxes on the cryptocurrency.  The scheme also provides an amnesty on potential violations like hiding of assets and capital flight. 

The Receita Federal (Brazil’s tax authority) will set compliance deadlines with an initial period of 180 days and may extend them once for the same duration.

Popular Response and Parliamentary Discussion.

The proposal has elicited a heated debate. Others, such as Haddad of Rio de Janeiro, justify it as a step to tax justice.  But a great number of legislators are against the action; the vote via the Senate website saw more than 10,000 votes against and fewer than 900 in favor.

The 7.5 percent tax and the option of amnesty are a controversial but possibly transformative step in the cryptocurrency regulation in Brazil. 

The government aims at the reduction of tax evasion and the enhancement of transparency without requiring excessively intrusive information releases. The future of the proposal is unclear, with debates still in progress.

 

The post Provisional Measure Sparks Crypto Tax Debate: 7.5% on Undeclared Coins appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Big Tech raises the stakes on HPC for AI: Google has provided a $1.4 billion guarantee on Fluidstack bonds.
1
1$0.010607-32.11%
Propy
PRO$0.7762-7.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-9.12%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 23:32
Share
Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.007584-4.79%
Aster
ASTER$2.0024-11.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/26 00:54
Share
Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

If you’ve been hunting for the best presale crypto before it hits the major exchanges, now is the time to dig in. New presales are not just hype anymore; they’re delivering actual tools, apps, and even mining hardware before going live. That’s a big shift from the token-only pitches we’ve seen in the past. And […] The post Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00549-1.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22786-6.37%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months