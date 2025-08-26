Pseudo-trader from Odesa will face trial for crypto-fraud worth over $1 million

By: Incrypted
2025/08/26 22:50
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0068-2.43%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000917+4.80%
  • An Odesa-based pseudo-trader cheated his friends out of more than UAH 42 million in “crypto investments”.
  • He was detained and charged.
  • He could face up to 12 years in prison.

In Odesa, a 32-year-old man posed as a successful crypto trader, creating the illusion of an investment fund to lure money from his friends. The total amount of losses exceeded UAH 42 million (over $1 million at the time of writing). A local media reported this information, referring to the Main Department of the National Police (MDNP) in the Odesa region.

The police found that the man and his accomplice convinced people to invest in his “crypto trade” by promising high profits. To create an impression of legitimacy, he rented an office in Odesa and held meetings with potential investors there.

To gain trust, the fraudster periodically returned small amounts of money in the form of “earned interest”, which created the illusion of real profits and encouraged victims to invest even more money. In fact, he did not conduct any trading on crypto exchanges — he transferred all the funds to his own accounts and crypto wallets, and then spent them on personal needs.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized evidence of illegal activity. The defendant was charged under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — fraud committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on an especially large scale, repeatedly, under martial law.

The article provides for up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the indictment, along with the case file, has been submitted to the court.

As a reminder, a month ago, Kyiv law enforcement officers exposed a call centre whose employees were extorting money from foreigners under the guise of investing in crypto assets.

In addition, in July, Ukraine uncovered an international crypto-fraud scheme involving citizens of the Czech Republic, Poland, and other EU countries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts