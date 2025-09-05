Public Companies Accumulate 1 Million Bitcoin Making up 4.7% Supply

By: Coincentral
2025/09/05 20:40
Bitcoin
BTC$112,295.18+2.15%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06556-1.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722-1.50%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00007167+2.34%

TLDR

  • Public firms now control 1M+ BTC, representing 4.7% of total Bitcoin supply.
  • Strategy leads with 632K BTC, over half of all corporate bitcoin holdings.
  • GameStop, Metaplanet, and others joined in 2025, pushing totals to record highs.
  • Some stocks spiked on BTC buys but quickly fell back, showing mixed market impact.

Public companies now hold more than 1 million bitcoin, a new record that signals steady corporate demand for the asset. The combined stash equals roughly 4.7% of Bitcoin’s capped 21 million supply, according to multiple data trackers.
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) remains the single largest listed holder, with more than 630,000 BTC on its balance sheet as of early September 2025. Its aggressive accumulation continues to anchor the corporate cohort.

Where The 1 Million Bitcoin Sits

The top of the leaderboard features Strategy, bitcoin miners, and a growing set of Asia-listed firms. Strategy’s reported balance sits above 632,000 BTC, dwarfing other corporate treasuries and accounting for a major share of the public-company total.

Miners such as MARA and Riot add to the aggregate through both production and treasury strategies. Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet has climbed into the upper ranks amid repeated purchases this year, reflecting broadening geographic participation.

Accelerating Participation in 2025

Furthermore, several firms disclosed first-time buys this year, helping push the combined total past the seven-figure mark. Coverage from mainstream finance outlets noted the milestone and tied it to a maturing corporate view of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.
GameStop’s May filing—confirming a 4,710 BTC purchase—illustrates how non-crypto brands joined the wave. The stock’s reaction proved mixed, but the buy increased the public-company count and diversified the holder base.

Supply Share Becomes Material

In addition, crossing 1 million BTC means listed firms now control about 4.7% of the eventual 21 million coins. That share matters for float and liquidity, especially during periods of constrained new supply. Multiple trackers converged on the same range this week.

The concentration at the top also stands out. Strategy alone represents well over half of public-company holdings, amplifying how a single balance-sheet strategy can influence the segment’s totals and narrative.

Mixed Market Reactions

At the same time, not every corporate buyer sees lasting stock gains. Some 2025 entrants saw brief “announcement pops” that faded as investors refocused on core business performance. Market responses to treasury shifts remain uneven, even when the bitcoin balance grows. Recent examples underline the point.

GameStop’s run-up around its purchase was short-lived, and other newcomers have traded below initial peaks despite BTC accumulation. The pattern suggests equity markets treat treasury moves as one factor among many, not a guaranteed catalyst.

Future Adoption Pipeline

Even so, the pipeline for future corporate adoption remains active. Metaplanet’s shareholder approvals and capital-raising plans show continued appetite for scaling bitcoin reserves among Asia-listed firms. The company’s public guidance and recent coverage indicate ambitions to buy more.

Broader media tallies also track new disclosures from smaller U.S. issuers and sector diversifiers. As additional filings arrive, the cumulative figure can change quickly, but the directional trend through early September 2025 points higher.

The post Public Companies Accumulate 1 Million Bitcoin Making up 4.7% Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004529+0.55%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133672+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$208.04+1.36%
Capverse
CAP$0.12476+82.85%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.172852+5.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.0108+7.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving