Publicly listed company GD Culture will receive 7,500 Bitcoins in its acquisition of Pallas Capital assets.

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to Globenewswire, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) announced that it had signed a share exchange agreement on September 10, 2025, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pallas Capital. Upon completion of the transaction, the company will issue 39,189,344 shares of common stock and acquire all of Pallas Capital's assets, including 7,500 bitcoins, free of all encumbrances.

