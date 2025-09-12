Publicly listed company Mega Matrix discloses its first purchase of $3 million worth of ENA tokens

PANews reported on September 12th that Mega Matrix Inc. (stock code: MPU), a NYSE-listed company, announced that it has completed its first strategic acquisition of approximately $3 million worth of ENA tokens based on the past day's volume-weighted average price (VWAP). Over the past two weeks, the company acquired 3.86 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $0.7117 per token (including all fees and transaction costs). This transaction marks the initial implementation of its DAT strategy for its stablecoin governance token.

