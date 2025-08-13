Publicly listed GameSquare plans to purchase $2.5 million in Animecoin ($ANIME) within a year.

PANews reported on August 13 that Nasdaq-listed media and entertainment company GameSquare (stock code GAME) announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the Animecoin Foundation, which will purchase $2.5 million worth of Animecoin ($ANIME) within one year and become the designated agent of Animecoin.
This partnership aims to expand GameSquare's Web3 footprint, add high-potential digital assets to its crypto treasury, and boost Animecoin's influence in the global gaming and anime markets. GameSquare will also collaborate with Azuki on physical and digital products and showcase the Animecoin brand through FaZe Esports.
