The post Pudgy Pandas presale races past $3M as Asian meme token shows no sign of slowing down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. B HODL buys 100 BTC for £8.4M, entering the top 100 public bitcoin treasury holders. Pudgy Pandas raises $3.19M in presale, gaining strong traction across Asia. PANDA plans global campaigns, token burns, and conservation funding. Cryptomarkets are still reeling in the aftermath of Monday’s massive liquidation. Bitcoin was trading at $113,102.47, up by 0.17% in the last 24 hours, consolidating at current levels. Ethereum remains mostly unchanged from the previous day at $4,191.57. Even in this backdrop, UK-listed investment firm B HODL Plc has entered the ranks of public companies holding bitcoin, while a new meme coin project, Pudgy Pandas, is rapidly gaining traction across Asia. B HODL acquires 100 BTC to launch treasury strategy On Wednesday, B HODL Plc announced the purchase of 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin, representing a total investment of roughly £8.4 million ($11.3 million). The move positions the company at rank 98 on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding bitcoin, though it remains far behind Smarter Web, the UK’s largest public bitcoin treasury, which holds 2,525 BTC valued at $284.4 million. Globally, MicroStrategy continues to dominate with 639,835 BTC worth $72 billion following an additional 850 BTC purchase last week. B HODL, which is listed on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday under the ticker “HODL,” raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) to fund its strategy. The company aims to build a long-term bitcoin reserve while leveraging its holdings to operate Lightning Network nodes, providing scalable liquidity and generating routing fees. The firm is led by Freddie New, co-founder of Bitcoin Policy UK, and backed by exchange CoinCorner, which holds 14.3% of its shares. CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as Chief Bitcoin Officer and director, while Blockstream CEO Adam Back owns over 25.5% of shares. Shares in B… The post Pudgy Pandas presale races past $3M as Asian meme token shows no sign of slowing down appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. B HODL buys 100 BTC for £8.4M, entering the top 100 public bitcoin treasury holders. Pudgy Pandas raises $3.19M in presale, gaining strong traction across Asia. PANDA plans global campaigns, token burns, and conservation funding. Cryptomarkets are still reeling in the aftermath of Monday’s massive liquidation. Bitcoin was trading at $113,102.47, up by 0.17% in the last 24 hours, consolidating at current levels. Ethereum remains mostly unchanged from the previous day at $4,191.57. Even in this backdrop, UK-listed investment firm B HODL Plc has entered the ranks of public companies holding bitcoin, while a new meme coin project, Pudgy Pandas, is rapidly gaining traction across Asia. B HODL acquires 100 BTC to launch treasury strategy On Wednesday, B HODL Plc announced the purchase of 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin, representing a total investment of roughly £8.4 million ($11.3 million). The move positions the company at rank 98 on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding bitcoin, though it remains far behind Smarter Web, the UK’s largest public bitcoin treasury, which holds 2,525 BTC valued at $284.4 million. Globally, MicroStrategy continues to dominate with 639,835 BTC worth $72 billion following an additional 850 BTC purchase last week. B HODL, which is listed on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday under the ticker “HODL,” raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) to fund its strategy. The company aims to build a long-term bitcoin reserve while leveraging its holdings to operate Lightning Network nodes, providing scalable liquidity and generating routing fees. The firm is led by Freddie New, co-founder of Bitcoin Policy UK, and backed by exchange CoinCorner, which holds 14.3% of its shares. CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as Chief Bitcoin Officer and director, while Blockstream CEO Adam Back owns over 25.5% of shares. Shares in B…

Pudgy Pandas presale races past $3M as Asian meme token shows no sign of slowing down

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:11
B
B$0.35239+0.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,200+0.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186+1.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01228+1.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sign
SIGN$0.10494+35.65%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002406-1.27%
  • B HODL buys 100 BTC for £8.4M, entering the top 100 public bitcoin treasury holders.
  • Pudgy Pandas raises $3.19M in presale, gaining strong traction across Asia.
  • PANDA plans global campaigns, token burns, and conservation funding.

Cryptomarkets are still reeling in the aftermath of Monday’s massive liquidation.

Bitcoin was trading at $113,102.47, up by 0.17% in the last 24 hours, consolidating at current levels.

Ethereum remains mostly unchanged from the previous day at $4,191.57.

Even in this backdrop, UK-listed investment firm B HODL Plc has entered the ranks of public companies holding bitcoin, while a new meme coin project, Pudgy Pandas, is rapidly gaining traction across Asia.

B HODL acquires 100 BTC to launch treasury strategy

On Wednesday, B HODL Plc announced the purchase of 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin, representing a total investment of roughly £8.4 million ($11.3 million).

The move positions the company at rank 98 on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding bitcoin, though it remains far behind Smarter Web, the UK’s largest public bitcoin treasury, which holds 2,525 BTC valued at $284.4 million.

Globally, MicroStrategy continues to dominate with 639,835 BTC worth $72 billion following an additional 850 BTC purchase last week.

B HODL, which is listed on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday under the ticker “HODL,” raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) to fund its strategy.

The company aims to build a long-term bitcoin reserve while leveraging its holdings to operate Lightning Network nodes, providing scalable liquidity and generating routing fees.

The firm is led by Freddie New, co-founder of Bitcoin Policy UK, and backed by exchange CoinCorner, which holds 14.3% of its shares.

CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as Chief Bitcoin Officer and director, while Blockstream CEO Adam Back owns over 25.5% of shares.

Shares in B HODL rose 34.7% since listing, trading at £21.55 ($29.06) in early Wednesday trading.

Pudgy Pandas: Asian meme coin goes viral

While institutional players like B HODL accumulate bitcoin, retail-driven meme coins remain a dominant theme in crypto markets.

Pudgy Pandas (PANDA), created in Asia, is seeing early adoption led by traders in China, Korea, Japan, and other East Asian markets.

The token has surpassed $3 million mark in its presale, raising $3.19 million so far.

The project’s backers frame it as an opportunity for Western traders to act early, with the narrative that Asia is setting the pace in crypto culture.

Pudgy Pandas is positioning itself not only as a meme coin but also as a movement, with initiatives ranging from panda conservation to activist-style campaigns targeting zoos.

Its roadmap includes the “PANDA Conservation Foundation,” which allocates 10% of supply to long-term charity funding, and a “Panda Birth Initiative,” which burns tokens for each cub born, creating programmed scarcity.

Global ambitions of Pudgy Pandas

The Pudgy Pandas presale is structured across 11 stages over 33 days, with the token price increasing from $0.021 in stage one to $0.060545 by stage eleven.

This structure offers returns to investors in the current stage of the presale, because the token is currently available at $0.03138, and the price is scheduled to increase after 2 days.

The presale concludes on 18 October 2025.

According to its distribution plan, 68% of PANDA tokens are allocated to presale and community, 8% to liquidity, and 2% to marketing.

Additionally, 10% is locked into the Panda Conservation Fund with a 10-year linear vesting schedule, while 10% supports the birth initiative.

The team allocation is set at 2% and released gradually.

The campaign also plans global attention-grabbing initiatives under banners such as #FreeThePandas, with ambitions to elevate Pudgy Pandas into the ranks of top meme coins by the next market cycle.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/pudgy-pandas-presale-races-past-3m-as-asian-meme-token-shows-no-sign-of-slowing-down/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000313-6.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532-0.31%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003085-0.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:09
Share
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24954+2.76%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004985+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:23
Share
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.115709-1.63%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.15%
Pi Network
PI$0.28347+3.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:49
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Double Good News for XRP from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse: "XRP Spot ETF to Be Approved, US to Add XRP to Reserve!" Here Are His Critical Statements!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced