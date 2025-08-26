Pudgy Penguins launches “Early to the Party” Soulbound Token ahead of Pudgy Party release

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/26 15:59
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01286-1,00%

Ahead of the global release of its mobile game Pudgy Party, Pudgy Penguins is rewarding early players with a “Soulbound Token.”

Summary
  • Developed with Mythical Games, Pudgy Party features chaotic multiplayer obstacle courses and mini-games for up to 20 players.
  • “Early to the Party” SBTs will be delivered to eligible wallets after the game’s official launch.
  • Pudgy Penguins is an early adopter of Soulbound Tokens, previously issuing “truePengu” tokens and collaborating with Sotheby’s for digital authentication badges.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has announced the official release of its “Early to the Party” Soulbound Token (SBT), a non-transferable digital badge rewarding early participants ahead of the upcoming, global launch of its mobile game Pudgy Party.

To claim the token, players must pre-download Pudgy Party from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and then register their details at the Pudgy Party pre-download page. Once the game officially launches, the SBT will be distributed directly to the registered wallets.

The announcement comes just days before the global release of Pudgy Party on August 29. Developed in collaboration with Mythical Games and inspired by popular titles like Fall Guys and Stumble Guys, Pudgy Party will let players compete in chaotic obstacle courses and mini-games, ranging from simple races to survival challenges and team competitions. Up to 20 players can join a match, with the goal of outlasting rivals while navigating slippery terrain and comedic hazards.

Pudgy Penguins is an early adopter of Soulbound Tokens

This release of the “Early to the Party” SBT follows Pudgy Penguins’ broader embrace of Soulbound Tokens as part of its digital identity thesis. The project has been an early adopter of SBTs, having previously launched “truePengu” tokens on the one-year anniversary of its collection.

In February 2023, Pudgy Penguins also collaborated with Sotheby’s to launch an SBT as a digital authentication and participation badge for a Sotheby’s auction.

Unlike regular NFTs that can be bought or sold, Soulbound Tokens cannot be traded and are meant to show identity, reputation, or accomplishments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Friday despite a surge in new address growth over the past month.
Ethereum
ETH$4 441,04-2,36%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:30
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005001-1,55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,016332-6,72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0617+9,98%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2,428-3,03%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1007+0,56%
CROSS
CROSS$0,21436-1,54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism