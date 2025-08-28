Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Is Repeating History: Another Leg Up Looks Near

Have you ever looked at a chart and felt like you’ve seen the story play out before? That is what seems to be happening with PENGU price right now. Ali, a market analyst, shared a chart showing how PENGU seems to be mirroring its earlier April to July pattern. Back then, Pudgy Penguins price moved

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.