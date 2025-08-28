Puerto Rico’s Municipal Lawsuits Threaten To Derail Energy Recovery

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:48
U
U$0.0095-16.66%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.513+1.14%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00218964-0.02%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5057-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10528+3.26%

The Puerto Rican flag is seen behind power and communication lines in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)

AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s energy crisis has gone on far too long, and Washington has finally signaled that change is coming.

Earlier this month, President Trump removed five members of the island’s Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), citing its “inefficient and ineffective” leadership. After years of mismanagement, Puerto Rico’s electricity system remains broken, its debt unresolved, and billions of federal recovery dollars have been squandered.

The island’s government-owned utility, PREPA, sits at the center of the mess. Once the sole provider of power across Puerto Rico, PREPA is drowning in debt and reliant on antiquated oil-fired power plants that drive some of the highest electricity costs in the United States. Despite years of promises, the utility has failed to restructure its obligations or transition to more efficient natural gas-fired generation. Litigation has stalled a viable debt deal, leaving ratepayers and U.S. taxpayers to bear the cost of dysfunction.

The Energy Information Administration recently found that Puerto Ricans lose power an average of 27 hours every year. On the mainland, the average is just two hours. Even more troubling, outages on the island have grown more frequent every year since 2021. Despite more than $20 billion in federal recovery funding since Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the lights are still going out across the island.

As I previously wrote, Puerto Rico supported a lawsuit by a California-based plaintiff attorney against U.S. oil and gas companies, seeking more than $1 billion in damages from the energy producers for allegedly deceiving the public about the risks of fossil fuels and their contribution to climate change. Puerto Rico Gov. Jeniffer Gonzalez Colon eventually dropped the lawsuit against energy producers, bringing the Commonwealth in line with the Trump administration’s energy dominance agenda.

Unfortunately, more than a dozen Puerto Rico municipalities are persisting with a campaign against U.S. companies by targeting FEMA recovery dollars. Nearly a decade after Cobra Acquisitions restored much of the grid under an emergency FEMA-funded contract, local mayors are demanding more than $70 million in so-called unpaid construction taxes. The lawsuits ignore the fact that federal disaster work performed for PREPA is exempt from these taxes.

If these municipalities succeed, the precedent would be disastrous. Contractors could face years of retroactive litigation for work done in good faith under federal authority. Recovery costs would soar, discouraging qualified companies from stepping in after future disasters. And in Puerto Rico, every extra dollar diverted to litigation is a dollar not available to rebuild generation, strengthen transmission, or lower electricity costs.

Meanwhile, billions in federal funds remain unspent. PREPA recently submitted a Consolidated Project Plan to FEMA, requesting approximately $3.6 billion for long-overdue grid modernization. At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security has given Secretary Kristi Noem new authority to review major contracts and grants. She should use it to ensure that FEMA dollars flow to infrastructure, not to courtroom cash grabs. Pausing or withholding funds until Governor Jeniffer González Colón reins in municipal litigation may be the only way to restore accountability.

President Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council can play a leading role in Puerto Rico’s recovery, aligning federal oversight with an agenda that harnesses America’s energy abundance. A reconstituted FOMB should prioritize PREPA’s debt restructuring, fast-track natural gas generation and LNG import projects, and work with private partners to build a modern, resilient grid.

The stakes are high. Puerto Ricans deserve affordable, reliable power, and U.S. taxpayers deserve to know that recovery funds are being used to strengthen the grid rather than bankroll frivolous lawsuits.

Puerto Rico has a choice. It can continue the cycle of mismanagement and litigation, or seize this moment to modernize the island’s grid and align with America’s energy future. With new oversight, strong federal leadership, and an end to municipal cash grabs, the Commonwealth can finally deliver on the promise of a stable and prosperous energy system.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/daneberhart/2025/08/27/puerto-ricos-municipal-lawsuits-threaten-to-derail-energy-recovery/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision, said that the current cryptocurrency market is repeating the pattern of 2017, when Bitcoin showed
RealLink
REAL$0.0591+1.77%
Palio
PAL$0.008259+2.11%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002465-12.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:34
Share
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$211.66+4.37%
SUI
SUI$3.4878+0.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006104+12.82%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Share
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01926+2.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share

Trending News

More

Real Vision CEO: The current crypto market is repeating the 2017 pattern, and the bull market cycle may continue until the second quarter of 2026

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon