PUMP faces double-bottom test: Relief rally only above…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 11:18
Key Takeaways

Pump.fun slipped 6.5% to $0.00276 as trading volume rose 25%. Revenue dropped from $2.59 million to $1.41 million, while Exchange Reserves fell 12.4%, hinting at accumulation.

For three straight days, Pump.fun [PUMP] has been plunging, with signs that the decline could extend further. The bearish outlook was fueled by weak sentiment, falling revenue, and broader market pressure.

At press time, PUMP slipped 6.5% in the past 24 hours to $0.00276. This downside momentum has triggered massive participation from traders and investors, resulting in a 25% surge in trading volume.

This surge in trading volume during the price decline hinted at strong bearish momentum in the asset, which may continue until market sentiment shifts.

Why is the PUMP price falling?

The potential reason behind this outlook is market uncertainty.

Bitcoin [BTC] dropped 3.5% and Ethereum [ETH] fell 4.25% in the past 24 hours. Naturally, this weighed on altcoins, with the total market cap dipping 3.07%.

Apart from this, another major bearish factor is Pump.fun’s revenue, which has been continuously declining.

On the 13th of August, Pump.fun generated a total revenue of $2.59 million, but has since slid to $1.41 million. This revenue, used to buy back PUMP tokens, declined alongside the price.

Source: DefiLlama

Exchanges see reserves drop

Apart from the bearish outlook, the only factor supporting the PUMP token is the decline in exchange reserves.

Nansen data showed exchange reserves for PUMP fell 12.43% over the past 30 days.

On top of that, a decline in Exchange Reserves often signals accumulation by holders, which could aid long-term sentiment.

Source: Nansen

Pump.fun price action and upcoming levels

AMBCrypto’s technical analysis suggested PUMP was close to another leg down. On the daily chart, the token tested a key support at $0.00276.

For six consecutive sessions, the price consolidated between $0.00273 and $0.0032. However, the asset continued to face resistance from a descending trendline.

Taken together, the past 13 days of action pointed to a bearish bias.

Source: TradingView

On the four-hour chart, PUMP hovered near the neckline of a double-bottom formation. Having said that, a breakdown under $0.0027 could expose the token to another 20% drop, targeting $0.0022.

Source: TradingView

Conversely, a quick relief rally was possible if the memecoin closed a four-hour candle above $0.0032.

Next: Dogecoin price prediction: 3 key levels to watch for this week

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/pump-faces-double-bottom-test-relief-rally-only-above/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
