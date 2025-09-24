The post PUMP Finds Support, But Outflows Hint at Decline Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun is struggling to maintain momentum after forming a new all-time high earlier this month. The altcoin has entered a corrective phase, with prices sliding consistently over recent sessions.  While PUMP appears to be holding steady for now, on-chain indicators suggest that further pain could be coming. Pump.fun Loses Users Network growth provides a key signal for any cryptocurrency’s long-term sustainability, and PUMP is flashing concerning signs. Data shows that the token’s network growth has dropped to a three-month low. This decline reflects a slowing pace of new investor participation in the Pump.fun ecosystem. Sponsored Sponsored Without fresh inflows of participants, market confidence tends to weaken, leaving PUMP exposed. The lack of appeal among new investors is tied directly to the ongoing price decline. With limited incentive to enter at current levels, the token risks remaining under pressure in the near term. PUMP Network Growth. Source: Santiment The broader momentum picture also points to weakness for PUMP. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks capital inflows and outflows, is currently trending downward. This shows that investors are pulling money out of the asset, intensifying the selling pressure. The absence of inflows compounds the problem. As new investors shy away and existing holders reduce exposure, the negative cycle grows stronger. For PUMP to stage a recovery, a clear shift in capital movement will be required, but for now, momentum remains bearish. PUMP CMF. Source: TradingView PUMP Price Appears Vulnerable At the time of writing, PUMP is trading at $0.0058, sitting just above critical support at $0.0056. Holding this level will be essential for any short-term rebound. Losing this foothold could confirm further downside. Given the prevailing sentiment, the token appears vulnerable to a drop. The next key support sits at $0.0047, and a decline toward this zone looks likely if selling pressure continues.… The post PUMP Finds Support, But Outflows Hint at Decline Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun is struggling to maintain momentum after forming a new all-time high earlier this month. The altcoin has entered a corrective phase, with prices sliding consistently over recent sessions.  While PUMP appears to be holding steady for now, on-chain indicators suggest that further pain could be coming. Pump.fun Loses Users Network growth provides a key signal for any cryptocurrency’s long-term sustainability, and PUMP is flashing concerning signs. Data shows that the token’s network growth has dropped to a three-month low. This decline reflects a slowing pace of new investor participation in the Pump.fun ecosystem. Sponsored Sponsored Without fresh inflows of participants, market confidence tends to weaken, leaving PUMP exposed. The lack of appeal among new investors is tied directly to the ongoing price decline. With limited incentive to enter at current levels, the token risks remaining under pressure in the near term. PUMP Network Growth. Source: Santiment The broader momentum picture also points to weakness for PUMP. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks capital inflows and outflows, is currently trending downward. This shows that investors are pulling money out of the asset, intensifying the selling pressure. The absence of inflows compounds the problem. As new investors shy away and existing holders reduce exposure, the negative cycle grows stronger. For PUMP to stage a recovery, a clear shift in capital movement will be required, but for now, momentum remains bearish. PUMP CMF. Source: TradingView PUMP Price Appears Vulnerable At the time of writing, PUMP is trading at $0.0058, sitting just above critical support at $0.0056. Holding this level will be essential for any short-term rebound. Losing this foothold could confirm further downside. Given the prevailing sentiment, the token appears vulnerable to a drop. The next key support sits at $0.0047, and a decline toward this zone looks likely if selling pressure continues.…

PUMP Finds Support, But Outflows Hint at Decline Ahead

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:47
Pump.fun is struggling to maintain momentum after forming a new all-time high earlier this month. The altcoin has entered a corrective phase, with prices sliding consistently over recent sessions. 

While PUMP appears to be holding steady for now, on-chain indicators suggest that further pain could be coming.

Pump.fun Loses Users

Network growth provides a key signal for any cryptocurrency’s long-term sustainability, and PUMP is flashing concerning signs. Data shows that the token’s network growth has dropped to a three-month low. This decline reflects a slowing pace of new investor participation in the Pump.fun ecosystem.

Without fresh inflows of participants, market confidence tends to weaken, leaving PUMP exposed. The lack of appeal among new investors is tied directly to the ongoing price decline. With limited incentive to enter at current levels, the token risks remaining under pressure in the near term.

PUMP Network Growth. Source: Santiment

The broader momentum picture also points to weakness for PUMP. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which tracks capital inflows and outflows, is currently trending downward. This shows that investors are pulling money out of the asset, intensifying the selling pressure.

The absence of inflows compounds the problem. As new investors shy away and existing holders reduce exposure, the negative cycle grows stronger. For PUMP to stage a recovery, a clear shift in capital movement will be required, but for now, momentum remains bearish.

PUMP CMF. Source: TradingView

PUMP Price Appears Vulnerable

At the time of writing, PUMP is trading at $0.0058, sitting just above critical support at $0.0056. Holding this level will be essential for any short-term rebound. Losing this foothold could confirm further downside.

Given the prevailing sentiment, the token appears vulnerable to a drop. The next key support sits at $0.0047, and a decline toward this zone looks likely if selling pressure continues. A breakdown here could mark a deeper retracement phase.

PUMP Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Alternatively, if PUMP successfully bounces from $0.0056, momentum could shift slightly in its favor. Reclaiming $0.0062 as support would open the door to a rally toward $0.0077, invalidating the bearish outlook and giving investors a temporary reprieve.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pump-price-awaits-decline-despite-finding-support/

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

Stablecoin startup Bastion completes $14.6 million in new funding round, led by Coinbase Ventures

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Fortune magazine, the stablecoin startup Bastion completed a new round of financing of US$14.6 million led by Coinbase Ventures. Other investors in this round included the venture capital arm of Japanese technology giant Sony, the venture capital arm of South Korean mobile phone manufacturer Samsung, the cryptocurrency arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and cryptocurrency venture capital firm Hashed. Bastion is a white-label stablecoin issuer. Instead of hiring lawyers to obtain regulatory approvals or software developers to write code, companies can hire Bastion to more easily launch their own stablecoins. Bastion's differentiated advantage lies in its comprehensive stablecoin service offering, including a cryptocurrency wallet for clients to hold their tokens and channels for converting stablecoins into cash in 70 countries, including the United States.
PANews2025/09/24 20:09
Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

Canton Network Selects Chainlink as Super Validator and Integrates Oracles with CCIP

PANews reported on September 24th that Chainlink has integrated with the institutional-grade blockchain platform Canton Network, aiming to significantly promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology within the institutional sector. This partnership brings Chainlink's data services, including data streaming, smart data (covering Proof of Reserves and NAVLink), and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), to the Canton Network. Furthermore, the Canton Network has joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the operating costs of its oracle. Under the agreement, Chainlink Labs will become a "super validator" for the Canton Network.
PANews2025/09/24 20:23
Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

Big Pi Ventures, a firm focused on AI, blockchain, and other fields, has completed its first round of fundraising of €130 million for its new fund.

PANews reported on September 24th that Athens-based Big Pi Ventures has just closed the first round of fundraising of €130 million for its newly established growth fund to support Greek startups in achieving scale. Big Pi Ventures focuses on startups with strong intellectual property in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, blockchain, and deep tech. In addition to providing funding, the firm actively supports portfolio companies and leverages its international network to drive their growth. A key requirement is that the companies maintain a substantial business operation in Greece.
PANews2025/09/24 19:49
