Pump.fun Achieves $3.12M Daily Revenue

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:15
FUNToken
FUN$0.009555+1.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08838+2.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01397+2.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017263+1.05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007989-8.02%

Key Insights:

  • Pump.fun surpasses Hyperliquid with $3.12M daily revenue, solidifying its market position.
  • PUMP token sees momentum with strategic buybacks, testing key resistance above $0.008.
  • New creators and streamers boost platform’s success, driving trading volume and revenue growth.
Pump.fun Achieves $3.12M Daily Revenue as PUMP Token Nears Record Highs

Pump.fun (PUMP) platform in the crypto and meme coin space has reached a notable milestone, generating $3.12M in daily revenue. This surge in earnings coincides with the PUMP token nearing its all-time high, further solidifying its position in the competitive meme coin market.

Pump.fun’s Record-Breaking Daily Revenue

Pump.fun has surpassed Hyperliquid in daily revenue, achieving $3.12M compared to $2.78M. The platform continues to gain traction, with a growing number of creators and streamers. Over the past week, Pump.fun generated an impressive $8.52M in daily fees, surpassing even platforms like Circle in revenue generation. 

This surge is driven mainly by the introduction of a new creator compensation model, which has successfully attracted both new and high-profile creators.

Pump.fun’s focus on rewarding creators has paid off, as evidenced by a $4M payout to creators. This growth signals a strong potential for continued revenue and token price growth as more content creators join the ecosystem.

PUMP Token’s Surge Towards New Highs

However, the PUMP token has gained substantial momentum, climbing to new heights following a series of buybacks and strong platform performance. The token is testing a key resistance level, with strong support positioned below. 

Following its price from September 15, PUMP has maintained its value above $0.008. The platform continues to allocate a significant portion of its rewards to repurchasing PUMP, which supports its price stability.

Strong Support | Source: X

As the platform continues to reward creators and encourage token usage, the PUMP token may see further price increases. The buybacks have proven effective in driving the token’s price upwards.

Streamers and New Creators Drive Pump.fun’s Success

In addition, Pump.fun’s success can also be attributed to the influx of new creators and streamers on the platform. The streaming service has played a critical role in attracting attention, with certain channels quickly gaining popularity. 

This influx of content has generated increased trading volume and, subsequently, higher revenue. The platform remains committed to providing opportunities for creators to monetize their content while maintaining its lead in the meme coin wars.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/pump-fun-achieves-3-12m-daily-revenue/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16248+1.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Share
PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game &quot;Shrapnel&quot;, was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump&#39;s economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.621+1.11%
Neon EVM
NEON$0.14239+0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08833+2.30%
Share
PANews2025/04/06 17:25
Share
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010111-1.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets