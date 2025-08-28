Pump.fun Buys Back $58M PUMP Tokens; Price Up 4%

Pump.fun, the oldest and largest memecoin launchpad on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, has announced another token buyback. During the past week, between August 20th and 26th, the launchpad dedicated its revenue to the PUMP token’s repurchase program.

Pump.fun Buys Back $58 Million In PUMP Tokens

According to data from the meme coin launchpad’s website, it has now purchased a total of $58.7 million in PUMP tokens under the buyback program. This represents 4.3% of the token’s total supply. It has a total supply of 1 trillion and a circulating supply of 354 billion.

This development comes after Pump.fun used almost its entire revenue of $10,657,503 last week to buy back $PUMP tokens. The memecoin launchpad noted that it has since reduced the total circulating supply of PUMP tokens by 4.261%.

Meanwhile, this comes just about two weeks after CoinGape reported that the meme coin launchpad had bought back $33 million in PUMP, which represented approximately 1% of the token’s total supply at the time.

PUMP Price Climbs On The News

Amid the announcement of Pump.fun’s buyback, the PUMP price, gained 4% to trade at about $0.003019 during the late North American trading session. Consequently, the PUMP price has rebounded by as much as 20 percent in the past two days.

According to market data from TradingView, PUMP token recorded a 17% surge in its 24-hour average traded volume to hover about $226.3 million. Notably, the mid-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $3 billion, has declined 55.7% from its all-time high (ATH), which was set on July 16, 2025.

The ongoing buybacks of PUMP tokens using revenue from the Pump.fun platform have played a crucial role in reducing the overall selling pressures. Furthermore, the PUMP price has traded in a horizontal consolidation since hitting its all-time low of about $0.002283 on July 29, 2025.

Pump.fun Dominating Market Share At The Moment

According to market data from Jupiter on Solana’s meme launchpads, Pump.fun controls a market share of about 84.1%. Over the last 24 hours, Pump.fun recorded an average traded volume of approximately $781 million from 413,000 memecoin traders.

The closest competitor to Pump.fun in the last 24 hours was LetsBONK.fun, a project backed by the Bonk (BONK) memecoin. Over the past 24 hours, LetsBonk.fun generated a revenue of $53.1 million, accounting for a market share of approximately 5.72% from around 33,300 traders.

As Coingape recently reported, Pump.fun has maintained its lead over LetsBONK.fun after crossing $800 million in lifetime revenue. Pump.fun has attracted more traders and developers compared to LetsBONK.fun, especially after launching the Glass Full Foundation to boost its most vibrant meme projects with liquidity.

Furthermore, Pump.fun recorded 25,354 token mints during the past 24 hours compared to 419 token mints on the LetsBonk.fun platform.