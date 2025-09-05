Pump.fun Executes $12.19 Million Buyback as Circulating Supply Shrinks

TLDR

Pump.fun confirmed $12.19M in PUMP repurchases between August 28 and September 3.

Total repurchases have reached nearly $72M, reducing PUMP’s circulating supply by 5.36%.

The platform also launched Project Ascend, introducing Dynamic Fees V1 for creators.

Pump.fun’s market share in Solana’s meme coin launchpad sector stands at 77%.

Pump.fun confirmed another major repurchase of its PUMP token, marking one of its largest weekly buybacks. According to the platform, $12.19 million was spent on token repurchases between August 28 and September 3. The figure accounted for 98.23% of the week’s revenue, underscoring the scale of the initiative.

The buyback added to an ongoing program that has been active for months. With this latest move, total repurchases have now reached nearly $72 million. Circulating supply fell by 5.36% since the initiative began, demonstrating the program’s measurable effect on token availability.

Consistent Activity Outpaces Previous Weeks

The most recent buyback surpassed the $10.6 million purchase carried out the week before. This consistency has highlighted a trend of institutional-scale activity backing the program. Earlier in August, Pump.fun also confirmed a $33 million repurchase. That move coincided with a 15% rally in PUMP and reinforced its market share.

Data shows the platform currently maintains 77% of Solana’s meme coin launchpad market. Analysts noted that the project’s frequent buybacks reflect sustained activity within the broader Solana ecosystem. At the same time, market observers pointed to continued altcoin volatility during this period, providing additional context for the purchases.

Project Ascend Introduces Dynamic Fees

Alongside the buyback activity, Pump.fun announced a new update named Project Ascend. The initiative is aimed at reshaping the launchpad’s fee structure. Dynamic Fees V1, its first component, introduces a tiered system that adjusts costs as projects scale.

The model lowers initial fees for smaller launches while reducing overall costs for long-term creators. Pump.fun reported that this approach could allow creators to “earn 10x more” over time. Furthermore, the new system emphasizes rewards for projects that remain active and continue building on the platform.

This combination of buyback momentum and updated fee structures illustrates a coordinated set of measures reported during late August and early September. Both developments signal significant operational updates while reinforcing the platform’s active presence in Solana’s meme coin ecosystem.

