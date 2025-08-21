Pump.Fun Posts Record Revenue Week as Memecoins Surge in August

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 02:30
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005152+5.05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003156+10.04%
  • Pump.fun breaks the $800M mark in cumulative revenue after the slump.
  • HeavenDex exceeds Ethereum in the 24-hour memecoins revenue.
  • Solana launchpads power new memecoin market rally

Memecoin launchpads have been outperforming past income records as of the current month of August. Following an extended period of decline, the unique memecoin platform known as Pump.fun, which is owned and operated by Solana, reported its most successful week in terms of revenue.

Source – X

The memecoin rally in August gave Pump.fun a second life of more than $800 million in total revenue. In a recent update on X, SolanaFloor divulged that Pump.fun set new revenue records that it had not hit in months. 

Memecoin Launchpads Rivalries of Solana

It is not just Pump.fun coming back. A similar Solana-based launchpad, HeavenDex, has recently surpassed the memecoin sector on Ethereum in daily revenue. 

Source – X

In a report published by SolanaFloor on X, it was reported that HeavenDex experienced a 24-hour revenue rise that, for the first time, exceeded the results of Ethereum.

This impressive milestone emphasizes the increase in the level of competition among the blockchain ecosystems. Due to an increase in Solana project speed and cheaper costs of transactions, memecoin investors are turning in their favour. 

An increase in the demand for memecoin is one of the indications that pump.fun is beginning to recover from its recent setback. This new run on the launchpad demonstrates a change in the dynamics of the market, which is advantageous to new, innovative cryptocurrencies that have been issued in recent times.

Traders have developed FOMO as Memecoin Revenue Recovers

Memecoin launchpads on Solana are hitting the headlines with Pump.fun and HeavenDex in the lead. 

This increases their revenue and sustains a fear of missing out (FOMO) among crypto traders. This impetus is likely to lead to an increase in activity in this rapidly changing niche.

These trends do not just have importance in terms of revenue levels. They point out the emerging ecosystem of Solana to be an innovation zone in memecoin. Investors who aspire to attract high returns consider these platforms as key avenues into new crypto trends.

Industry indicators have shifted the balance in favor of Solana launchpads that rival more traditional platforms such as Ethereum. 

This competence change is coupled with the larger tendency toward blockchain transactions becoming more scalable and cost-effective. Consequently, these memecoin centers are emerging as hubs in both the speculative and mainstream crypto space.

The post Pump.Fun Posts Record Revenue Week as Memecoins Surge in August appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.904+2.46%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03843+5.89%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05457-9.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Share
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019014-2.50%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Share
JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) are reportedly getting ready to close a financing deal worth $22 billion to support Vantage Data Centers’ development of a 1,200-acre campus in Texas, known as the “Frontier” facility.  Vantage Data Centers announced on Tuesday that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading the debt financing […]
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000853-38.27%
READY
READY$0.003219-0.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+5.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid