Pump.fun Project Ascend unveiled: Here’s who will get major rewards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:01
Pump.fun unveiled Project Ascend, a new revenue-sharing system to further boost creators and major participants. Project Ascend arrived after Pump.fun regained its spot as the top meme platform, with significant inflows from DEX activity. 

Pump.fun announced Project Ascend, an upgrade on all revenue-sharing systems. The main goal of Project Ascend is to encourage launches from quality teams with more sustainable token structures. Project Ascend will take off where the current revenue-sharing and curated community tokens stop. 

Pump.fun itself announced the upgrade will push the ecosystem to grow 100X from its current levels. 

The reward schedule will be specifically tailored to draw in more creators with hot meme ideas, as well as quality developers who will not abandon the project.

Creator fees will favor growing projects on Pump.fun 

Creator fees levied on PumpSwap were used toward a project’s marketing, liquidity, listing fees, and other expenses. However, the initial creator fees did not raise sufficient funds for growth. At the same time, meme tokens took a step back, and most did not fare well even with special attention from Pump.fun.

To repair the issue, Pump.fun will introduce Dynamic Fees, prioritizing meme projects that are just starting out. The lower the market cap of a meme token, the higher the creator fees. Once projects graduate to a significant market cap, the creator fees will taper out. The exact breakdown of the fee structure posts the market cap range, as measured in SOL.

Roughly, new projects can expect to be rewarded 10X more. The fee schedule will apply to legacy tokens generated before Project Ascend. If the project’s creator has abandoned the meme, the fees will go toward the community. CTO tokens can be applied to receive the creator fees. 

So far, Pump.fun has shared its platform revenues as it bought back up to 5% of the PUMP token supply. Purchases are also mostly equal to the day’s revenues, showing Pump.fun has shifted from extraction to injecting fees back into the ecosystem. For creators, it would mean fewer attempts to win the trenches or compete with thousands of tokens, but instead work toward a sustainable community.

Pump.fun still buys back PUMP tokens, as a way to bring value back to the community. | Source: Fees Pump.fun

Along with Project Ascend, Pump.fun received calls to cool down token creation and possibly filter out similar names and copycat tokens. 

In the past months, Pump.fun showed its creators were limited to a list of 100 wallets, which automated the process. Pump.fun ended the age of carefully created, slow-launch meme tokens. Now, the platform aims to offer quality instead of quantity. 

Pump.fun regains top spot among meme platforms

Pump.fun achieved daily fees over $2M in August, with a regular daily inflow of payments. The platform did not have outlier days or special launches. 

Pump.fun is also back to carrying over 80% of token launches, displacing LetsBonk.fun. Alternative platforms achieved short-term dominance, mostly based on the shift of token creators to the best liquidity conditions. 

The platform is also back to 150 graduating tokens daily, with around 37 for LetsBonk, and almost zero for other platforms. Following the recent recovery, PUMP tokens traded at $0.0036, toward the higher range for the past month. PUMP is yet to recover its ICO price after rapid selling from whales. 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/pump-fun-project-ascend-unveiled-heres-who-will-get-major-rewards/

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/pump-fun-project-ascend-unveiled-heres-who-will-get-major-rewards/
