Pump.Fun (PUMP) Price: Livestream Comeback Fuels Token Rally to New Heights

By: Coincentral
2025/09/15 17:19
FUNToken
FUN$0.009155-3.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.15493+4.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.45%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008072+0.17%

TLDR

  • PUMP token crossed $3 billion market cap milestone for the first time on Sunday
  • Co-founder claims platform surpasses Rumble in concurrent livestreams and targets Kick
  • Token hit new all-time high of $0.00849, gaining 71% over the past week
  • Daily buyback program purchasing $2 million worth of PUMP tokens creates steady demand
  • Platform’s controversial livestream feature relaunched in April after suspension due to inappropriate content

Pump.fun’s native PUMP token reached a $3 billion market cap on Sunday, marking a major milestone for the Solana-based memecoin launchpad. The achievement comes less than two months after the platform’s initial coin offering raised nearly $600 million in just 12 minutes.

Pump.Fun (PUMP) PricePump.Fun (PUMP) Price

The token hit a new all-time high of $0.00849 during the rally. Weekly gains topped 71%, making PUMP one of the fastest-moving tokens in the Solana ecosystem.

Co-founder Alon Cohen took to X to celebrate the milestone. He claimed the platform now surpasses livestreaming rival Rumble in concurrent livestreams and is targeting Kick next.

The livestream feature has become central to Pump.fun’s recovery story. The platform allows users to create and trade memecoins with simple clicks. Creators can use livestreams to pitch their tokens in real time.

However, viewer data tells a different story than stream count. Rumble averaged 79,000 concurrent viewers in the past week. Kick logged 719,000 concurrent viewers, while market leader Twitch recorded over 2 million.

Pump.fun doesn’t publish equivalent viewer data. The platform isn’t tracked on Streams Charts, making Cohen’s claims difficult to verify.

Buyback Program Drives Recovery

The token’s surge comes partly from a daily buyback program. The team purchases around $2 million worth of PUMP tokens each day, creating steady demand.

When PUMP launched, critics called it one of the worst ICOs. The token price dropped over 60% from initial levels. The buyback program has helped restore confidence among investors.

Platform fees are rising as activity increases. Total value locked is growing, and Pump.fun has become the second most active token in liquidity on Solana.

Trading data shows the rally is driven mainly by buybacks and retail investors. Large whales haven’t shown strong participation yet. Perpetual futures trading supports short-term price moves, with most leveraged positions betting on higher prices.

Livestream Feature Returns After Controversy

The livestream feature nearly destroyed the platform last year. Users performed dangerous stunts, threatened pets, and faked suicides during streams. Pump.fun suspended all livestreams in November 2024.

The platform quietly relaunched livestreaming in April with new guidelines and policies. A creator revenue-sharing program launched in May allocates 50% of PumpSwap revenue directly to coin creators.

Analysts predict PUMP could reach $0.01 in the short term if it holds above $0.0069 support. Some longer-term forecasts suggest higher prices during the current bull cycle.

Daily trading volumes show strong participation despite questions about organic demand. The token stands out as one of the most-watched in the market.

Pump.fun has quickly become a major player in the Solana ecosystem. The platform’s recovery from last year’s controversies demonstrates the resilience of the memecoin market.

The post Pump.Fun (PUMP) Price: Livestream Comeback Fuels Token Rally to New Heights appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30573-6.68%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3.5329-5.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,047.92-0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016954-0.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01021-4.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013117-9.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+0.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

London Stock Exchange Group executes it’s first blockchain-powered transaction