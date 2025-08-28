Pump Fun purchased $10.6575 million worth of PUMP in one week, and has now purchased over $58.13 million

PANews reported on August 28th that Pump Fun purchased $10,657,503 worth of PUMP tokens from August 20th to 26th, representing 99.32% of its total revenue during the same period. To date, Pump Fun has accumulated a total of $58,134,191 worth of PUMP tokens, offsetting 4.261% of the circulating supply.
