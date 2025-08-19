Pump.fun reclaims Solana launchpad dominance as weekly revenue hits $13.5M

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 20:10
SIX
SIX$0.02152-2.88%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009404-0.70%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00282-11.40%

Pump.fun, a Solana launchpad platform, has recorded its highest weekly revenue in six months, topping at $13.48 million after regaining most of the Solana launchpad market share. The recovery follows a recent sharp reversal experienced by the rival platform, LetsBonk. 

According to analysis by Blockworks, Pump.fun’s market share rallied from as low as 5% just two weeks ago to 90%. LetsBonk previously held over 80% of the market share but has dropped to just below 3%. The market share is calculated by tracking the graduated tokens, a key indicator of platform activity. 

Pump.fun reclaims Solana launchpad dominance 

Pump.fun’s recovery has been accompanied by increased market activity on the platform. Today alone, 19,060 tokens have been launched, with a 0.74% graduation rate, against 535 tokens launched on BONK with a 1.31% graduation rate. Trading volume in the last 24 hours has reached $133.9 million.

Some analysts have noted that the current shift was driven by top memecoin deployers abandoning LetsBonk. They revealed that the top 10 creators, who are largely automated bots, began dominating on Pump.fun, causing an overnight reversal in market dominance.

Coinbase’s head of product, Conor Grogan, also noted that such bot activity accounted for most of the memecoin launches across the platform. 

Pump.fun’s turnaround has also been supported by the recent token buyback program between August 5 and 11. The platform repurchased approximately $8.42 million worth of PUMP token, representing 97% of that week’s revenue. The launch platform has now bought $33.13 million worth of PUMP since the start of the buyback program, which marks 0.729% of its total token supply. 

The buyback program supported the immediate short-term recovery in PUMP’s price. The token is trading at $0.002877, a 17.33% drop throughout the past week and a 9.06% drop today. Despite the strong recovery, the token is still trading below its all-time high of $0.006812, which was set briefly in July after the platform sold $600 million tokens in 12 minutes. The token’s 24-hour volume is down 16% trading at $246.8 million. 

Pump.fun’s strong recovery puts pressure on LetsBonk

In July, LetsBonk overtook Pump.fun with a 74% market share of daily launches, while PUMP token revenue fell to as low as $169,000. Pump.fun made a comeback in early August with high scores in daily revenue, user activity, and token graduations. On August 6, it recorded daily revenue of $1.38 million compared to LetsBonk’s $282,000, with more than 23,000 token launches. 

According to Dune Analytics data, current user activity for Pump.fun stands at 38,295 compared to 633 for LetsBonk. The latest transactions updated 22 hours ago show Pumpfun at 548,834 compared to 33,716 recorded by LetsBonk. 

LetsBonk has begun recovery measures to regain lost ground by recently introducing new incentives. It has added a Points tab on its platform, which suggests plans for a reward program to encourage creators and traders. The launchpad platform has also announced that it will direct 1% of its revenue towards buybacks of leading tokens in the ecosystem.

BONK, the native token for the LetsBonk platform, is currently trading at $0.00002234, 0.41% down today and 7.25% over the past week. The price is still more than 50% below its all-time high of $0.000058. The 24-hour volume is $222.6 million, down 18.97%, and currently ranks 4th among other Solana launchpads in terms of combined weekly revenue, token launches, token graduations, and active addresses. 

The renewed competition across Solana launchpad platforms shows the volatility around the blockchain, where shifts in deployer activity and tokenomics strategies have quickly altered the market share. Markets await to see if Pump.fun’s $13.48 million weekly revenue highlight will help the platform maintain the lead amid the launchpad wars.  

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,167.34-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002828-8.80%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.25865-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network