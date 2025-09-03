Pump.fun Unveils “Project Ascend” to Reshape Creator Economy

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has introduced “Project Ascend,” a sweeping update designed to strengthen sustainability for token creators and attract long-term projects.

Reworking Creator Incentives

At the core of Project Ascend is a redesigned fee model aimed at reducing the prevalence of short-lived, speculative token launches. Pump.fun said the new Dynamic Fees will reward early-stage meme projects while easing the financial burden on established tokens as they scale.

Under the system, creator fees will be higher for tokens with lower market capitalizations, tapering down as projects grow. The company said the approach ensures that fresh meme tokens receive adequate funding for marketing, liquidity, and listings, while mature projects avoid being weighed down by ongoing charges.

According to co-founder Alon Cohen, the industry needs more lasting success stories if it is to grow significantly. He noted that the previous flat-fee model created barriers to scaling, with high upfront costs limiting both creator earnings and investor participation.

Driving Platform Growth

Pump.fun stated the changes will make coin creation “10x more rewarding” and “10x faster” by expediting creator fee applications and enhancing project economics. The new structure, it said, is designed to attract not only casual meme creators but also serious developers, streamers, and startups seeking sustainable growth.

Protocol fees and liquidity provider rewards will remain unchanged, preserving trader incentives while redirecting more resources toward creators. Pump.fun argues this adjustment fixes the shortcomings of its earlier Creator Fees program, which failed to adequately fund project development and drew criticism from its community.

Market Impact and Competitive Landscape

The launch of Project Ascend follows Pump.fun’s recent rebound in market share. After ceding ground to rival Bonkfun in July, Pump.fun reported $35 million in revenue in August, capturing more than 68% of Solana’s launchpad sector. By comparison, Bonkfun posted $37.4 million in July, when Pump.fun managed just $15.4 million. The initiative has already sparked a double-digit surge in the PUMP token.

Part of Pump.fun’s recovery strategy included nearly $44.5 million worth of PUMP token buybacks during August, reinforcing its ecosystem and supporting investor confidence. The unveiling of Project Ascend further boosted sentiment, with PUMP climbing more than 10% after the announcement.

What Lies Ahead for Meme Coins

With Project Ascend, Pump.fun is attempting to shift the economics of meme coin creation toward sustainability and long-term viability. By aligning fees with project maturity and streamlining creator incentives, the platform is positioning itself to retain market dominance and encourage the next wave of Solana-based meme coins.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice