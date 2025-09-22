What if a cryptocurrency platform that was previously dismissed as a failure made one of 2025’s most spectacular resurgences?

That’s precisely what happened with Pump.fun, a memecoin launchpad that quickly recovered its market domination after coming dangerously close to going out of business.

Only a few months prior, Pump.fun was only making a small portion of its previous revenue and had lost 80% of its market share.

It had a dismal future. It was dubbed “Finished,” “A Relic,” and “A Warning For Hype-Driven Platforms” by industry observers.

However, Pump.fun stunned the cryptocurrency industry in a few weeks. It regained 90% of the market, made $19 million for its inventors in a week, and increased the value of its token to billions of dollars.

The growth, fall, and rebirth of Pump.fun are examined in this article.

We’ll examine the mechanisms for its resurgence, potential obstacles, and the implications of its tale for the larger cryptocurrency community.