Pump.fun’s Market Share Explodes to 92.5%

Since August 1, Pump.fun’s dominance jumped from 11.5% to 92.5%.

The reason? Two major moves:

The launch of the Glass Full Fund.

Over $62M in $PUMP token buybacks.

The combination has flipped sentiment around. Traders are piling back in, convinced Pump.fun is back on top.

$TROLL Becomes the Ecosystem Star

One token stole the show in August: $TROLL.

Up 250% this month, it’s become the breakout star of the Pump.fun ecosystem.

Short-term traders are circling in. Momentum is clearly with the meme-heavy token right now.

PUMP Buybacks Continue at Record Pace

Last week alone (Aug 20–Aug 26), Pump.fun spent $10,657,503 on $PUMP buybacks.

That’s 99.32% of the platform’s total revenue for the week.

Zoom out, and the scale is even bigger:

$58,134,191 worth of $PUMP has been bought back to date.

That offsets 4.261% of the circulating supply.

Each buyback pushes selling pressure lower. Each one signals confidence.

Update Glitch Hits Trading Bots

According to Axiom, Pump.fun pushed a new update this week.

The unintended side effect?

Trading bots like Axiom briefly couldn’t sell.

Users trading manually through PumpSwap or Phantom weren’t affected.

Pump.fun rolled the update back after reports surfaced.

They’ve announced the update will be re-implemented today at 8 PM UTC.

The numbers tell the story:

Market share up seven-fold since August 1.

$62M in buybacks reinforcing token value.

$TROLL surging 250%, becoming the month’s biggest winner.

Every major metric points in one direction:

Traders trust Pump.fun again.

What’s Next For PUMP

The re-implementation of the update will be closely watched.

If successful, it could streamline trading and cut friction for users.

Meanwhile, buybacks keep shrinking supply.

And traders keep following the momentum playbook: buy strength, ride the hype. Pump.fun, for now, owns the narrative.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

