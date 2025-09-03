PUMP Price Jumps as Pump.fun Unveils Plan to Attract Millions More Users

By: Coindoo
2025/09/03 08:43
FUNToken
FUN$0.009353-1.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09857+0.33%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003938+10.09%

Banner magacoin finance

Pump.fun’s newly announced Project Ascend aims to make launching coins more lucrative for creators while giving the platform a longer runway for growth.

Instead of sticking with flat fees, Pump.fun is debuting a tiered system called Dynamic Fees V1. Under this model, the bigger a project gets, the less it pays in fees, creating an incentive for teams to stick with their communities as they scale. The update applies across all PumpSwap tokens and, according to the project’s team, is designed to supercharge onboarding by making meme coin creation “ten times more rewarding.”

Why It Matters for Solana’s Meme Economy

Pump.fun has become a standout player in Solana’s meme scene, recently surpassing 1.3 million active addresses in a single month. That figure makes it the most widely used launchpad on the network. But its rapid expansion has been a double-edged sword: trader data shows that more than half of participants lost money last month, with collective losses exceeding $66 million.

The platform’s answer is Project Ascend, which shifts the focus away from quick speculation and toward sustainable project building. By aligning rewards with market cap growth, Pump.fun is betting that stronger creator incentives will eventually translate into healthier outcomes for users.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin’s Biggest Holders Aren’t ETFs – It’s the Whales Selling

PUMP Token Rallies on Back of Buybacks and New Roadmap

Investors have responded swiftly. The PUMP token jumped 14% today, adding to recent strength fueled by a buyback spree. Just last week, the team retired $10.6 million worth of PUMP, bringing its cumulative buybacks to nearly $59 million, or about 4.3% of total supply.

With Project Ascend now in motion and buybacks reducing circulating supply, sentiment around PUMP appears to be shifting. Analysts watching Solana’s meme economy suggest the launchpad’s strategy could cement its position as the go-to platform for creators, particularly if adoption accelerates under the new fee structure.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post PUMP Price Jumps as Pump.fun Unveils Plan to Attract Millions More Users appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.0144+0.13%
Xai
XAI$0.04696+2.39%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.0012-7.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Share
Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy. Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15304+2.89%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1507+1.48%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/03 08:02
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.008554+11.91%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002773-2.18%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000084-5.61%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

pump.fun Launches "Project Ascend" Update, Introducing Dynamic Fees V1

Starknet Mainnet’s Triumphant Recovery: Operations Resume Seamlessly